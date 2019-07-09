Featured Story
WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at South Haven, 1400 Mark Drive, Wahoo.
ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Legion baseball team finished with a record of 1-2 last week.
AMES — The fruit and vegetable research taking place at Iowa State University’s Horticulture Research Station will be on full display for the Fruit and Vegetable Field Day Aug. 5.
CEDAR BLUFFS – A community continued to grieve Monday afternoon, after a weekend search found the body of a rural Cedar Bluffs woman missing since Friday night.
WAVERLY – A proposed project that would bring a new business to town is working its way through the process for Tax Increment Financing (TIF).