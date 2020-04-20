LINCOLN – Carl E. Wills, 88, of Lincoln, entered into rest on April 18, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born March 21, 1932 in Ashland, to Edwin and Ruth (Bargar) Wills. Carl graduated from Ashland High School in 1950, then later from Southeast Community College in Milford. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955. On Sept. 21, 1957, he was united in marriage to Darlene Moravec at First Christian Church in Ashland.
Carl was an electronics teacher at Southeast Community College in Milford for 28 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 129. Woodworking was Carl’s passion and he also enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene Wills; children, Craig (Carol Knowles) Wills of Acton, Mass., Kevin Wills of Omaha, Jodi (Chuck) Kant of Lincoln, Sue (Jason) Graff of Lincoln; grandchildren, Mitchell Wills, Jacob (Jordan) Graff, Laurel Wills and Sydney Graff; great-grandchild, Brecken Graff; many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ruth Wills and sister, Alice Hanson.
There will be a graveside service with military honors for family only on Tuesday, April 21 at 2 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Alloway will be officiating.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
Memorials have been set up in care of the family for future designation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.