WAHOO – Icy conditions may have contributed to a collision on Highway 92 near Weston.
Andrew Reed of Valley was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Highway 92 on Nov. 26, 5.5 miles west of Weston, when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Chevrolet pickup driven by Romero Pinentel of Sioux City, Iowa.
According to the report, Reed said he was traveling about 45 mph at the time of the accident. He said he was not sure who caused the accident, estimating that either the rear end of his pickup slid out or Pinentel’s pickup slid into Reed’s vehicle.
Damage to the vehicle was minimal. Reed reported about $750 in damage to his pickup, while no damage was reported by Pinentel.
One day later, Randall Ptacek of Ashland was driving a 2016 Lexus on Highway 79 5.5 miles north of Prague when a deer entered the road and struck his vehicle.
The Lexus sustained $5,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.