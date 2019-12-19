Monday, Dec. 9
3:03 a.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
7:25 a.m. Valparaiso Squad was dispatched.
11:58 a.m. Wahoo Squad was dispatched.
1:09 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
4:13 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of vandalism.
5:52 p.m. Wahoo Fire responded to a fire call.
6:32 p.m. Ashland Police responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
6:32 p.m. Deputy responded to a call to assist other agency.
6:32 p.m. Ashland Fire responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
6:32 p.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
6:34 p.m. Deputy responded to a traffic complaint.
7:23 p.m. Deputy responded to an animal complaint.
7:39 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:59 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:16 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:44 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:14 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:41 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:52 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
1:14 a.m. Deputy responded to a request for motorist assist.
3:56 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:45 a.m. Ashland Police responded to a request for an investigation.
6:53 a.m. Deputy responded to a request for motorist assist.
7:31 a.m. Yutan Squad was dispatched.
8:53 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:40 a.m. Deputy responded to an animal complaint.
9:46 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:02 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:10 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:35 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:15 p.m. Deputy responded to a request for a HHS intake.
4:54 p.m. Ashland Police responded to a report of a lost dog.
4:56 p.m. Ashland Police responded to an animal complaint.
5:05 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of theft from a residence.
5:08 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of animal neglect.
5:39 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
5:39 p.m. Valparaiso Squad was dispatched.
6:44 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:55 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:56 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of abuse/neglect of a child.
8:22 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of a dog barking.
11:32 p.m. Ashland Police performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
12:03 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:15 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
3:41 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
3:55 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:11 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:22 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:31 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:42 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:58 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:11 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:19 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:33 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:57 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:02 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
8:02 a.m. Ashland Police responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
8:02 a.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
8:24 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:32 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:46 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:53 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:02 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:35 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:27 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:30 p.m. Yutan Police made contact with an individual.
1:47 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
3:41 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
3:52 p.m. Deputy responded to an animal complaint.
7:26 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:01 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Thursday, Dec. 12
6:15 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:59 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8 a.m. Wahoo Squad was dispatched.
8 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
8 a.m. Weston Fire responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
8:49 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:44 a.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
11:14 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an alarm.
1:07 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
2:08 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
3:07 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
3:07 p.m. Deputy responded to a request for a warrant.
3:14 p.m. Ceresco Squad was dispatched.
3:17 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of accident/personal injury.
3:17 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of accident/personal injury.
3:24 p.m. Yutan Squad was dispatched.
4:08 p.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
4:10 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:14 p.m. Deputy responded to a request of an HHS intake.
4:14 p.m. Yutan Police responded to a request of an HHS intake.
4:24 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:34p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:24 p.m. Ashland Police made contact with an individual.
5:32 p.m. Deputy responded to a request for a motorist assist.
7:44 p.m. Ceresco Police responded to a report of a gas drive off.
8:30 p.m. Ashland Po-
lice responded to a report of threats.
9 p.m. Deputy responded to a request for a motorist assist.
9:44 p.m. Deputy performed a warrant arrest.
9:44 p.m. Ashland Police performed a warrant arrest.
10:14 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:44 p.m. Ashland Police responded to a report of a missing juvenile.
Friday, Dec. 13
2:53 a.m. Ithaca Squad was dispatched.
6:31 a.m. Wahoo Squad dispatched.
6:59 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:09 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:24 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/property damage.
7:35 a.m. Valparaiso Squad was dispatched.
7:35 a.m. Wahoo Squad was dispatched.
7:39 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
7:39 a.m. Mead Squad assisted other agency.
8:15 a.m. Yutan Police responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
8:22 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
9:04 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
9:31 a.m. Wahoo Squad was dispatched.
9:31 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/personal injury.
9:31 a.m. Yutan Squad was dispatched.
9:31 a.m. Mead Squad was dispatched.
10:16 a.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
10:44 a.m. Wahoo Squad was dispatched.
1 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
4:13 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:30 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:34 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:54 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:01 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:27 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:40 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:45 p.m. Ashland Police
responded to a report of an accident/property damage.
6 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/property damage.
6:52 p.m. Ashland Police responded to a report of suspicious activity.
7:46 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:01 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:28 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:38 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:08 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:13 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:33 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/property damage.
10:16 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:27 p.m. Yutan Police responded to a report of a disturbance.
11:27 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of an assault.
11:27 p.m. Yutan Squad was dispatched.
Saturday, Dec. 14
1:35 a.m. Deputy responded to a request for an HHS intake.
8:37 a.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
8:55 a.m. Ashland Police made contact with an individual.
9:03 a.m. Deputy responded to a request for traffic control.
9:53 a.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
10:51 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:01 a.m. Ceresco Squad was dispatched.
11:06 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:27 a.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
11:31 a.m. Deputy responded to a request for traffic control.
12:28 p.m. Ashland Police made contact with an individual.
1:30 p.m. Ashland Police made contact with an individual.
4:09 p.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
4:16 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:06 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:22 p.m. Deputy performed to a request for a motorist assist.
5:45 p.m. Ceresco Squad
was dispatched.
6:19 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:39 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:57 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:08 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:17 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:27 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:34 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:38 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:47 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:48 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:05 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:06 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:22 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:52 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:13 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:32 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Sunday, Dec. 15
12 a.m. Ashland Police responded to a request for an HHS intake.
1:51 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:10 a.m. Wahoo Squad was dispatched.
7:40 a.m. Deputy responded to a request for a motorist assist.
11:14 a.m. Ashland Fire responded to a request to assist other agency.
11:14 a.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
12:45 p.m. Deputy responded to a request for traffic control.
1:08 p.m. Deputy responded to a request to assist other agency.
1:47 p.m. Wahoo Squad was dispatched.
2:47 p.m. Ashland Police made contact with an individual.
3:15 p.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
3:24 p.m. Deputy responded to a report of an accident/property damage.
3:31 p.m. Cedar Bluff Fire responded to a fire call.
5:07 p.m. Ashland Police responded to a medical emergency.
5:07 p.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
8:33 p.m. Ashland Squad was dispatched.
