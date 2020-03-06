DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil Orders
Shane Bryan Hill vs. Dawn Marie Hill, dissolution of marriage.
Alberto Silva vs. Darsey Silva, dissolution of marriage.
Beverly Roach vs. Dian M Shewki, protection order, harassment.
Pawnee Leasing Corp vs. Sunsational Beauty by Melissa LLC and Adam Simanek, contract dispute.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Jaisa C. Russell, $75; Anthony W. Reinhard, $25; James B. Rego Jr., $25; Christine M. Reavis, $75; Dean R. Powell, $25; Shannon E. Portillo, $125; Adam J. Parson, $75; Leanne J. Paragas $125; Marvin L. Oborny, $75;.
No registration: Christopher R. O’Connor, $25.
No operator’s license: Hugo Salazar-Jiminez, $25.
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Cody J. and Elizabeth G. Kanger to Polar Properties, LLC, 13-13-05 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.
Scott Brettmann, Referee, to Cody J. Kanger, 13-13-05 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.
Scott Brettmann, Referee, to Arnold J. and Elaine J. Walla, 13-13-05 SE 1/4.
Alan L. Palmer to Kenneth R. and Ellen D. McCurdy, lot 40, Valley View 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Fred L. and Myrna L. Palmer, et al, and Laura L. Keeney, et al, to Kenneth R. and Ellen D. McCurdy, lot 40, Valley View 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Girmus Investments, LLC to Yong An, lot 10, Girmus Subdivision First Replat 2-14-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Minarick Investments LLC to Varners Restoration and Remodeling LLC, partial lot 10, 11, 12, in block 6, Stocking of Wahoo.
Kenneth A. and Joyce C. Delay to Kenneth A. and Joyce C. Delay Trust, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 101, County of Wahoo.
Randall L. Masek Estate to Annalee McMahon, 12-13-05 E 1/2 NW 1/4.
David and Cathy Adcock to Cathy Adcock Trust, lot S-94, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Raymond W. and Ernestina E. Padgett to Brett and Chelsey Greenwood, lot 45, Valley View 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Andrew L. and Donna J. Basler, et al, and Tristan J. and Stephanie J. Taylor, et al, to Andrew L. Basler, et al, and Stephanie J. Basler, et al, lot 25 and partial lot 26, Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco.
Natalie A Edmonds, et al, and Terry P. Wilson, et al, to Terry P. Wilson, lot S-1086, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Glenn M. and Maria A. Martinez to Glenn M. and Maria A. Martinez Trust, lot 6, 7, 8 in block 2, North Oak Creek of Valparaiso.
Walvoord Investments, LLC to Jeffrey G. Smith, et al, and Beth A. Roth, et al, lot 55, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Adam Staab, et al, and Lisa Davis, et al, to Diane M. Barber Trust, lot 7, Iron Horse Replat IV 31-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Gerald A. and Lisa R. Vasa to Lucas and Jennifer Pesek, 32-14-06 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Mark and Shandra Wilkins to Chad and Jody Johnson, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 in block 7, Beetisons of Ashland.
Iron Horse Development, LLC to Mark and Shandra Wilkins, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 in block 7, Beetisons of Ashland; lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 in block 8, Beetisons of Ashland.
Joseph J. Jr. and Susan J. Wurtz to Susan J. Wurtz Trust, lot S-1065, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Joseph A. and Sara M. Yates to Nathen Varner, lot 10 and partial lot 11 in block 178, County Second of Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.