MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ronald Scott Vosler Sr., of Hooper, and Michelle Ann Buckingham, of Ashland, issued Feb. 5.
Jason Lynn Chmelka, of Prague, and Ashley Marie Richardson, of Prague, issued on Feb. 6.
Miguel Angel Hernandez Sanchez, of Ashland, and Cassie Lynn Gomez, of Ashland, issued on Feb. 7.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Berrella Company, LLC to Kerry L. Bernal Trust, partial lot 100, Sandy Point Lake Development Second Addition, of Rural Subdivisions.
Patrick M. and Brandi M. Sampson to David J. and Kathryn J. Seefus, lot S-1057, Woodliff Lake Ski-Di, of Rural Subdivisions.
Steven R. Sr. and Tammy S. Williams to Joshua T. Williams, lot 11, 12 in block 58, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Wahoo View LLC to Oncenter Construction Inc., lot 120, Heritage Heights Fifth, 10-14-7, of Rural Subdivisions.
Carol J. Telford Trust to Carol J. Telford Trust, 20-16-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
David E. Feist to Dale E. Feist, 20-16-09 partial E 1/2 NW 1/4.
Justin D. Harris Trust, et al, and Kirsten M. Harris Trust, et al, to Barella Company LLC, partial lot 100, 101 Big Sandy Development Second 6-13-10, of Rural Subdivisions.
Julie Kittridge Burt Trust to Barrella Company LLC, partial lot 101, Big Sandy Development Second 6-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Kevin L. and Shannon L. Garner to Kevin L. Garner, lot 164 Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Opal C. Rezac Estate to Melissa A. Bobzien, partial lot 8, 9 in block 142, County of Wahoo.
Duane H. Morris Estate to Blaine D. and Jessica L. Kaiser, lot 7 in block 5, Williams Addition of Ceresco.
Sandy Point Lake Development, LLC to Roger and Victoria Johnson, lot 51, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.
James M. and Bernadette Egr to Alfalfa Lawn Farms and Real Estate, LLC, 23-15-05 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Central Nebraska Exchange Services, LLC to Preister Rentals, LLC, lot 6, Girmus Subdivision 2-14-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jeff TePoel to Jeff TePoel, et al, Chris TePoel, et al, Leo TePoel, et al, Jeanne Vanek, et al, Bert TePoel, et al and Susan Robinson, et al, 34-16-06 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Kerry Feld to Newrez LLC, lot 12in Briarwood 10-14-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Kevin J. and Zoryana I Popken to Kevin J. Popken, 23-16-08 NE 1/4, E 1/2 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Marvin F. Popken Estate to Kevin J. Popken, 23-16-08 NE 1/4, E 1/2 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Douglas D. and Julie A. Evans to Travis M. Huck, lot 130, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Keith I. and Bonnie L. Jurgensen to Keith I. Jurgensen, lot 7, Kendel Heights of Ashland.
Alan J. and Laura L. Makovicka to Makovicka Family Trust, 12-13-06 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Marjorie M. Woehrer to Timothy S. and Robin L. Kotschwar, partial lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 134, County of Wahoo.
