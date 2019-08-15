Editor,
Election security has received renewed attention since Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress, when he affirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and that the Kremlin is actively working to interfere in future elections.
The House of Representatives recently passed a bill (HR3351) that would give $600 million in election security funding to states, but the Senate has failed to follow suit. This critical piece of legislation would give states the money to update election equipment with systems that use voter-verified paper ballots, which is the most effective way to protect vote counts from cyber-attacks.
The American people deserve safe elections, and Congress must pass common-sense legislation that will prevent future foreign meddling. I’m asking my senators to publicly support $600 million in election security funding for states – and to convince other members of the Senate to do the same.
History will judge Congress by what they do – or don’t do – in this moment.
Merrion Brooks,
Ashland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.