REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Shanahan Family Trust to Michael J. and Kimberly A. Heller, 09-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Jarred J. and Brenda K. Royal to Adam T. and Sara E. Waggoner, lot 3, Janeceks 9-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Colton and Cortney Spangler to Christopher R. Alharithy, partial lot 2 in block 2, Whitneys of Cedar Bluffs.
David N. and Nola I. Schettler to Daniel R. McGrain Trust, et al, and Diane C. McGrain Trust, et al, lot S-1228, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Dwayne M. and Kimberly A. Sedlacek to Nicholas S. Sedlacek, 15-16-06 E 1/2 NW 1/4.
Dwayne M. and Kimberly A. Sedlacek to Samuel J. and Tiffany R. Sedlacek, 15-16-06 W 1/2 NW 1/4.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Shawn and Annalea Ilg, lot 156 SandyPointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.
Riley M. Pentecost Trust to Brian Townsend, lot 26, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Mr. Mss, LLC to Brian Townsend, lot 26, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
James R. and Ann M. Minarick to Minarick Family Farms, LLC, 20-17-06 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Wolfe Acres, LLC to Matthew J. and Mary Ellen T. Santo, 02-13-07 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4.
Taylor J. and Taylor Murren to Lisa M. Jaskulski, lot 5, 6 in block 18, Wahoo of Wahoo.
Steven W. and Susan D. Johnson to Marlin R. Otto, et al, and Gail R. Otto, et al, 17-13-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
James L. Price Estate to James and Christine Betts, lot 7, Valla Heights 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ronald F. Keller to Ronald F. Keller Trust, lot 2, 4 6 and partial lot 8 in block 25, Mead of Mead.
Rose R. Novotny to Larry Jansen, lot 11, 12 in block 2, Barrys of Wahoo.
Blake D. and Ruth G. Andrews to Kolton Barnes, et al, and Kayla Matulka, et al, partial lot 31, Malmo Tracts of Malmo.
Mary Lou Schinker Trust, et al, and George M. Schinker Trust, et al, to MLS Farms, LLC, 27-16-08 N 1/2 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, SE 1/4.
1460N Sycamore Wahoo, LLC to Laura L. Keeny, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 4, Chillbergs of Wahoo.
