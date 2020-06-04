60 Years Ago (1960)
Ashland has a golf course again – but it is only one hole. The old No. 9 golf green just across North 12th Street east of the Kenneth Harris residence has been reconstructed with on oil green and the approach has been moved for a pitch and putt course.
The official dedication of the Dr. Herbert B. Kennedy Memorial Building of Woodmen of the World at 23rd and Euclid streets in Ashland will be held Saturday afternoon. Craig Moller, consul commander of Camp No.4, will be master of ceremonies.
Thirty-nine are enrolled in the Congregational Vacation Bible School.
The Dutch elm blight is as close as St. Joseph, and Nebraska elm owners had better spray their trees now or be prepared to lose them.
Nine youngsters keeled over in the sun during the Memorial Day services at the Ashland Cemetery Monday morning, standing at semi-attention as Scouts, etc. To avoid all this public fainting, the leaders have decided that next year they will break ranks before the ceremony starts.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Mrs. John B. Peterson has retired from teaching after 38 years.
“Murph” Ellinger will become the new American Legion commander in July.
Sgt. Floyd Roberts was wounded in Vietnam last week.
Carla Poggemeyer has been installed as the new worthy advisor of Rainbow Girls.
40 Years Ago (1980)
An Optimist Club is being staked out here by the Gretna Optimists. If they succeed, there will be work for them to do, but the Jaycees, the Legion and Rotary are already doing some of the projects the Optimists especially push. It may be remembered that a Lions Club lasted less than two years here about 20 years ago.
The Rev. Gerald Schwartz is being assigned to the Greenwood and Cedar Hill charges of the United Methodist Church by Bishop Monk Bryan of the Nebraska Conference this week. He was ordained a deacon in the Nebraska Conference in 1978 and should become an ordained elder in 1981. The Rev. and Mrs. Harold Dobson are retiring and moving to Blair.
Ashland’s Junior Legion baseball club split a double header with David City Friday night, 10-4 in the first game, and 7-17 in the nightcap. A 340-foot grand slam home run over the left field fence in the eighth inning by Kevin Gautier led Ashland to its second win of the summer.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Nineteen senior citizens from Ashland, Greenwood, North Bend, Elmwood and the Bethesda Care Center took part in the Junior Olympics at the Ashland High School on Saturday, June 2.
Contestants were able to compete in nine events. Ribbons were awarded to the first tree places in each event and gold, silver and bronze medals were given to the three with the most ribbon points.
Meal winners were: Gold to Maxine Hohenshell, Greenwood; silver to Jerome Gronenthal, North Bend and bronze to Jennie Smith, Ashland.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Ashland Keno Kove is not generating the money for the city that the first keno operation, The Stable, did.
According to the city’s figures, if the current revenue projections stay as they are the city will only gain $29,746.80 for its fiscal year.
The Stable earned the city $54,000 for the fiscal year 1997, nearly $99,000 for 1996, $105,000 for 1995 and $136,800 for 1994.
Although he wasn’t around during the operation of The Stable, City Clerk Chris Anderson said, “Numbers seem to show that more money was being wagered under the old system. That’s the way it appears.”
According to Anderson, the lack of profits for the city generally means that there is less gambling going on, but that is not necessarily the only reason.
“Another way our take could be lower is the payouts are higher,” he said.
The City of Ashland only gets a small portion of keno profits. Most of the money earned gets paid out in prizes. The operation gets 14 percent as a commission. The state takes two percent as a tax. Whatever is left goes to the city. Anderson said overall the city profits from the operation.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Taylor Pike signed the paperwork to play basketball for Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.
Two descendants of Ashland pioneers will be honored by the Saline Ford Historical Preservation Society with a luncheon on June 12. Grant Shepard and his mother, Hilary Arnold Shepard, descendants of the Joseph Arnold family, will be in Ashland to see the family farm, now occupied by George and Gay Mink. They will also visit the Ashland Cemetery, where members of the Arnold family are buried, as well as the community of Ashland, which the Arnolds helped to found.
The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality has shut down the City of Ashland’s burn pile until further notice. City Administrator Jessica Preister said the NDEQ visited the burn pile last Wednesday in response to a complaint filed by a citizen about smoke coming from the site. The complaint also cited the location of the burn pile, which is adjacent to the city’s softball and baseball fields and near the elementary school.
