Monday, Oct. 21
4:49 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:09 a.m. Deputy responded to a traffic complaint.
9:17 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:03 a.m. Ashland Rescue was dispatched.
1:08 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:21 p.m. Deputy assisted Health and Human Services.
4:25 p.m. Deputy made contact with and individual.
5:35 p.m. Deputy was dispatched to an accident with property damage.
7:50 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
2 a.m. Deputy conducted a welfare check.
8:30 a.m. Wahoo Rescue was dispatched.
9:02 Deputy responded to report of threats.
9:25 a.m. Deputy was dispatched for an unsecured/spilled load or contents.
9:40 a.m. Deputy responded to report of a dog-at-large.
11:16 a.m. Mead Fire assisted another agency.
1:28 p.m. Deputy assisted another agency.
2:58 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:11 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
5:37 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
5:46 p.m. Deputy conducted a welfare check.
9:05 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
10:17 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:23 p.m. Wahoo Rescue was dispatched.
11:54 p.m. Deputy assisted a motorist.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
1:04 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:54 a.m. Deputy provided escort.
8:30 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:45 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:52 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:13 a.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
10:57 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11 a.m. Deputy found citizen in possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:26 a.m. Deputy responded to a traffic complaint.
11:53 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:05 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:45 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
2:10 p.m. Deputy responded to report of a felon with gun.
2:16 p.m. Deputy responded to report of suspicious activity.
2:44 p.m. Mead Rescue was dispatched.
3:06 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
3:45 p.m. Colon Fire and Wahoo Rescue were dispatched.
6:35 p.m. Deputy assisted another agency.
6:40 p.m. Deputy responded to an alarm.
7:43 p.m. Ashland Rescue was dispatched.
8:21 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:40 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:13 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:32 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Thursday, Oct. 24
3:03 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:10 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:57 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:40 a.m. Deputy responded to report of suspicious activity.
10:29 a.m. Deputy responded to report of a dog-at-large.
10:53 a.m. Yutan Fire and Ashland Fire were dispatched.
11:18 a.m. Deputy responded to an alarm.
11:40 Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
12:01 p.m. Deputy responded to an alarm.
12:13 p.m. Deputy responded to report of a dog-at-large.
12:39 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
1:36 p.m. Wahoo Fire was dispatched.
4:55 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
4:58 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:03 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:27 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:25 p.m. Wahoo Rescue was dispatched.
8:30 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:08 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:20 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:30 p.m. Deputy issued a warrant.
11:21 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:22 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:36 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:50 p.m. Ashland Fire and Ashland Rescue were dispatched.
Friday, Oct. 25
1:39 a.m. Ashland Rescue was dispatched.
8:31 a.m. Deputy responded to report of assault.
9:48 p.m. Deputy responded to report of vandalism.
10:02 Deputy responded to report of theft from an automobile and made contact with an individual.
10:59 a.m. Ashland Rescue was dispatched.
4:06 p.m. Deputy was dispatched to an accident with property damage.
4:59 p.m. Ceresco Rescue was dispatched.
5:10 p.m. Wahoo Rescue was dispatched.
6:25 p.m. Deputy responded to report of suspicious activity.
7:01 p.m. Ashland Rescue was dispatched.
8:22 p.m. Deputy responded to report of suspicious activity.
10:22 p.m. Deputy cited an individual for driving under the influence.
11:44 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Saturday, Oct. 26
12:23 a.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
1:33 a.m. Ashland Fire and Ashland rescued were dispatched to an accident with personal injury.
1:44 a.m. Deputy responded to report of a noise disturbance.
2:10 a.m. Cedar Bluffs Rescue was dispatched with a deputy assisting.
8:44 a.m. Wahoo Rescue was dispatched to an accident with personal injury.
9:38 a.m. Ashland Rescue was dispatched.
10:19 a.m. Deputy responded to report of suspicious activity.
2:27 p.m. Yutan Rescue was dispatched.
2:40 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
4:51 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
5:49 p.m. Deputy assisted Health and Human Services.
7:08 p.m. Colon Fire and Mead Rescue were dispatched.
8:01 p.m. Deputy was dispatched to an accident with property damage.
8:25 p.m. Deputy responded to report of theft by shoplifting.
9:30 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
10:16 p.m. Deputy assisted citizen with lockout.
11:13 p.m. Ashland Rescue was dispatched.
11:26 p.m. Deputy responded to a traffic complaint.
Sunday, Oct. 27
1:28 a.m. Deputy assisted another agency.
9:17 a.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
10:02 a.m. Deputy assisted a motorist.
12:46 p.m. Wahoo Fire was dispatched.
1:57 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
3:59 p.m. Mead Rescue was dispatched with a deputy assisting.
6:38 p.m. Deputy made contact with an individual.
9:30 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
9:34 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:15 p.m. Deputy performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:36 p.m. Deputy responded to report of a noise disturbance.
