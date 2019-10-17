DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State vs. Mathew P. Severin, possession of methamphetamines, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or K2 under 1 oz.
State vs. Ricky L. Wigle, third degree domestic assault, child abuse
State vs. Rielee Wermers, burglary (two counts)
State vs. Brandon Swanson, burglary (two counts)
Orders
State vs. Robert McCauley, sexual assault without consent, third degree, sentenced to one year jail, register as sex offender; commit child abuse with intent/no injury, sentenced to three years jail
State vs. Robert Estes, theft, probation extended 24 months
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
State vs. Rochelle Burhman, voting by non-resident
Wahoo
Violate stop or yield sign: Jason J. Baser, $75; Savana J. Phelsp, $75
No valid registration: Jason J. Baser, $25
Fail to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Jermone Rohde, $25
Saunders County Sheriff
Violate stop or yield sign: Roland Kavan, $75; Savana J. Phelps, $75
Speeding: Juan Malonado Jr. $125; David M. Henderson, $75; Trevor Baade, $75; Joshua P. Jennings, $10; Brent L. Prohaska, $75
No valid registration: Tonya Ballentine-Myers, $25
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Baylor R. Buschmeyer, $200
Overweight on axle or group of axles: Miguel Alvarado-Atunez, $250
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Tyler Joseph Urban of Malmo and Emily Grace Bunse of Champaign, Ill., issued Oct. 3.
Jeffery Lynn Burling of Cedar Bluffs and Debora Sue Denny of Cedar Bluffs, issued Oct. 7.
Justin Allan Love of Memphis and Kiersten Renee Norstadt of Memphis, issued Oct. 7.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Adrian V. Walla Estate to Marlene G. Walla, 13-13-05 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 and partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Steve and Rebecca R. Knott to Julie A. Dolan et al and Rodney Bender et al, lot S-1121 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Mablibu Holdings LLC to Brian L. and Donna M. Carleton, lot 131 Sandy Pointe Lake Dev Fourth Addition of rural subdivisions.
C and J Country Store Inc. to Debra Parsons, partial lot 7, 8, in block 8, Anderson and Carlsons of Mead.
Marlis A. Alderman Trust to Christina Ellis, partial lot 2 in block 7, Remingtons of Wahoo.
Guy T. and Marlis A. Alderman to Marlis A. Alderman Trust, partial lot 2 in block 7, Remingtons of Wahoo.
Mandi A. Scott to Tylor R. and Heather L. Kennedy, lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 7, Flora City of Ashland.
Kerry Feld to US Bank NA, partial lot 1, 2 in block 10, Weston First of Weston.
Joseph W. Bowman to Alberto Lopez, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 6, Wahoo of Wahoo.
Ronald E. and Pamela K. Burklund to Robert G. and Shanon R. Sweeney, partial lot 8, 9, 10, 11 in block 2, Yates Add of Ceresco.
Toni G. Thorson et al, John and Marlene Thorson et al and Andrew J. and Emily Gerch et al to Wayne D. Thorson, 25-15-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4 and SE 1/4 NE, 26-15-08 NW 1/4 SE 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
David J. and Diane L. Greenfield to Scott J. and Stacie S. Pruss, 26-26-08 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4 and partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Jeremy J. and Suzanne M. Van Ampting et al and Austin Van Ampting et al to Jeremy J. and Suzanne M. Van Ampting, 15-13-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Chad E. and Mindy S. Riecken to Paul J. Tomasek, 25-14-09 SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Alan G. and Nancy M. Thorson to Wayne D. Thorson, 25-15-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4 and SE 1/4 NE, 26-15-08 NW 1/4 SE 1/4 partial, SW 1/4 SE 1/4 and partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Thomas Family Trust to Troy and Katie Shreve, lot 141 Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of rural subdivisions.
Thomas J. and Deanna L. Melton to T and T Melton Farms, 31-17-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Gregory N. and Teri Lee Lindberg to Travis L. Rast and Deanna M. Busby-Rast, lot S-1075 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Biede 2008 Trust to Mickey L. Jr. and Susan M. Hobbs, lot 4, 5 in block 25, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Susan and Mickey Hobbs Jr. to Cody J. Olsen et al and Steven A. and Sheryle R. Olsen et al, lot 9, 10, 11, 12 in block 52, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Dorothy Jelinek to Dorothy Jelinek Trust, 33-15-07 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Dorothy Jelinek to Dorothy Jelinek Trust, lot 4 and partial lot 3 in block 171, County Second of Wahoo.
Dorothy Jelinek to Dorothy Jelinek Trust, 32-15-07 E 1/2 SW 1/4 and SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Robert S. and Claire M. Gress et al and Steven R. and Christine L. Gress et al to Robert S. and Claire M. Gress, lot 4 Scheel Acres of rural subdivisions.
Saunders County Sheriff to US Bank NA, lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 26, Stambaughs Second of Ashland.
Dorothy Jelinek to Dorothy Jelinek Trust, 05-14-07 W 1/2 NE 1/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.