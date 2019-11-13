DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Brian Hensley; criminal impersonation (two counts), theft by receiving, over $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. William Petska, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or K2 under 1 ounce.
State of Nebraska vs. Pietro Charles, first degree sexual assault (two counts), first degree incest, child abuse
State of Nebraska vs. Amanda Schwartz, burglary, third degree assault, criminal mischief $0 to 500.
State of Nebraska vs. Joshua Goodenkauf, driving under the influence/refusal of test, second offense, leaving the scene of an injury accident, criminal mischief over $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Andrew Z. Taylor, theft by receiving, over $5,000.
Orders Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Casey Hilgenkamp, attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony (seven counts), sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours community service.
State of Nebraska vs. Brian D. Hensley, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest/felony, sentenced to 365 days jail, credit for time served; attempt of a class 4 felony, sentenced to 60 days jail.
Orders Civil
Shannon McEvoy vs. Thomas McEvoy, dissolution of marriage
Michael A. Lytle, by his parents, Gene A. and Laura J. Parkins, name change to Michael A. Parkins
Jessica Joy Neal, name change to Jessica Joy Greenfield
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Steven Abdouch, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, sentenced to 20 days jail, credit for time served.
State of Nebraska vs. Shawn Bigley, driving under suspended license/before reinstated, sentenced to two days jail, license revoked one year; no proof of insurance, sentenced to two days jail.
State of Nebraska vs. Ross Morris, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to five days jail and $100 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Rena E. Berry, speeding, sentenced to $25 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Jerson Helly, driving under suspended license/before reinstated, sentenced to $100 fine; operate or park an unregistered vehicle, sentenced to $25 fine; drive on shoulder of highway, sentenced to $50 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Terra L. Fleming, no proof of insurance, sentenced to $100 fine.
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Bridget K. Dalton, $75; Bailey J. Howley, $25; Anthony M. Ogg, $75; Levi W. Schmidt, $75; Megan L. Shipley, $25; Melvin A. Amaya, $75; Aaron C. Smith, $25; Nathan J. Herroon, $25; Calvin Chester, $75
No operator’s license: Gustavo Vallin, $75; Onesimo B. Peres, $25
Failure to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Eugene F. Maly, $25
Drive left of center: Onesimo B. Perez, $50; Genevieve R. O’Callaghan, $25
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Trey Joseph Novotny of Prague and Dallandyshe Shala of Prague, issued Nov. 1.
Michael John Terry of Yutan and Skyler Ashton Mackenzie Limbach of Yutan, issued. Nov. 5.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Glenn D. and Elizabeth A. Bouc to Daniel and Jessie Belford, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 22, Wahoo of Wahoo.
Burkley Family, LLC to ACME Investments, LLC, 34-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Kristin A. Luedtke Trust to William R. and Renee F. Hancock, 31-17-05 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, partial E 1/2 SW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Bradley Griess to Steven P. and Lynnette S. Downey, partial lot B Fishers Replat of Ceresco.
Iron Horse Golf Club, LLC to Chalco Properties, LLC, lot 1 Hulls Commercial Tracts Replat 1 1-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Iron Horse Development, LLC to Chalco Properties, LLC, lot 1 Hulls Commercial Tracts Replat 1 1-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Aspen Home Builders, LLC, lot 24 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of rural subdivisions.
Edward D. and Danielle Raney to Shane Weaver, lot 1 and partial lot 2 in block 6, Sunnyside of Wahoo.
Eric and Tara Shumar to Daniel J. and Kady M. Maresh, lot 9 in block 3 and lot 3, 4 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of rural subdivisions.
Brian P. and Sarah E. McIntyre to Malibu Holdings, lot 127 Sandy Pointe Lake Dev Fourth Addition of rural subdivisions.
Leo and Jean Hanson to CS Rockin Adventure LLC, lot 9, 10 and partial lot 8 in block 3, Colon of Colon.
Thomas M. and Timi R. Cochran to Cochran Joint Trust, lot 48 Big Sandy Development First 6-13-10 of rural subdivisions.
John W. and Lene J. Kirchmann to Michael J. and Stacy Kirchmann, 27-14-09 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Meduna Family Land LLC to Maximilian Meduna et al and Katie Seim et al, 27-16-07 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Meduna Family Land LLC to Paul J. and Molly J. Meduna, 23-16-07 parital NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Daniel A. Lindquist Trust to William F. II and Renee F. Hancock, 33-14-07 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.
Dwaine E. Huscher Trust to Alma J. Jensen et al and Rodney Jensen et al, partial lot 7 in block 1, Whitneys of Cedar Bluffs.
Betty J. Huscher Trust to Alma J. Jensen et al and Rodney Jensen et al, partial lot 7 in block 1, Whitneys of Cedar Bluffs.
Edward D. and Danielle P. Raney to Edward D. and Danielle P. Raney, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 122, County of Wahoo.
William J. Sloup to Edward D. Raney et al and Danielle P. Weaver et al, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 122, County of Wahoo.
Kurt and Trina Cherovsky to Jason Semrad, lot 6 Farrells Replat of Wahoo.
James A. and Gail A. Wagner to James and Gail Wagner Trust, 35-14-09 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
James A. and Gail A. Wagner to GJC Land, LLC, 35-14-09 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Larry G. Smith to Larry G. Smith Trust, 35-13-08 E 1/2 SE 1/4, W 1/2 SE 1/4 and NE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Daniele T. Holley to Michael L. Holley, 23-14-05 partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.
