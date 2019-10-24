DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil New Cases
Dirk Newington vs. SL Jensen Construction, Inc., contract dispute
Jessica J. Neal, name change
Brittany Marie Hansen vs. Jeffrey Bret Hansen, dissolution of marriage
Helen Strode vs. Amanda Schwartz, protection order, harassment
Curtis J. Morrow vs. Stephanie L. Brown, annulment of marriage
Sara J. Schneider vs. Corey D. Schneider, dissolution of marriage
Civil Orders
Janette Demaray vs. Michael Demaray, dissolution of marriage
Ethan A. Jensen, name change
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Bobby L. Smith III, driving while intoxicated .15-plus (four-plus convictions); sentenced to minimum four years, maximum six years in jail, credit for time served, operator’s license revoked for 15 years, ignition interlock device required
State of Nebraska vs. Thomas E. Allen, sexual assault without consent, third degree, class 1 misdemeanor; sentenced to 60 days jail, credit for time served, 18 months probation, required to register as sex offender
State of Nebraska vs. Riah M. Mead, attempt of class 4 felony; fined $500, credit for time served
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Gage W. Arvantis, possession of marijuana 1 ounce or less, first offense; fined $500
State of Nebraska vs. Barbara J. Markvicka, theft $0-500 (three counts); sentenced to 14 days jail, credit for time served, $280 restitution
State of Nebraska vs. Stephen K. Mock, driving under suspension; sentenced to seven days jail, credit for time served, license revoked one year
State of Nebraska vs. Cheryl Statsny, third degree assault and resisting arrest; sentenced to 12 months jail
State of Nebraska vs. Christa D. White, no operator’s license; fined $150
Wahoo
Wrong way on one way street: Jeremiah B. Croghan, $25
Saunders County Sheriff
Violate no passing zone: Grant Schmailzl, $25; Leon A. McGinnis, $75
No valid registration: Ghulam R. Khan, $25; Joseph O. Palm, $25; Orville Schonefeld, $25
No operator’s license: Antonio Rodriguez, $75
Careless driving: Carole J. Jeffrey, $100
Speeding: Orville Schonefeld, $75
Nebraska State Patrol
Disobey stop lights: Andre Netsvetayev, $75
Overweight on axle or group of axles: Elvin G. Rivera-Olmeda, $325; Daniel L. Engel, $500
CMV-load securement: Elvin G. Rivera-Olmeda, $100
CMV-tire other: Elvin G. Rivera-Olmeda, $100
Careless driving: Vladymir Botiuck, $100
Ceresco
Violate stop sign: Alia Berry, $75
Ashland
Speeding: Alejandro Cervantes, $125
No agency listed
Speeding: Jo M. Kantor, $75; Michael Gearon, $125
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dillon Michael Blackburn of Wahoo and Nicole Renae Brown of Wahoo, issued Oct. 10.
REAL ESTATE TRANS-ACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Heidi L. Novotny to Frank C. Jr. and Heidi L. Novotny Trust, lot 7 Hidden Cove, 18-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Frank C. Novotny Jr. to Frank C. Jr. and Heidi L. Novotny Trust, lot 7 Hidden Cove 18-17-6 of rural subdi-visions.
Frank C. Jr. and Heidi L. Novotny to Frank C. Jr. and Heidi L. Novotny, lot 7 Hid-den Cove 18-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Howard P. and Sharon K. Renshaw to Robert L. and Alexis A. Pommer, lot 14 Sunset Acres 22-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
H. Dale III and Mary B. Dixon to Fred and Amy Hendricks, lot 194 Sandy Pointe Lake Dev Second Addition or rural subdivi-sions.
Robert S. and Clare M. Gress et al and Steven R. and Christine L. Gress et al to Robert S. and Clare M. Gress, lot 4 Scheel Acres of rural subdivisions.
Scott R. and Amy D. Ueh-ling to Kenneth P. and Va-lerie L. West, lot S-1137 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Otto Properties LLC to Parry W. and Lisa Siebenal-er, lot 4 East Parkview of Mead.
Brandon and Nicole Hen-kel to Eric D. Freitas, 34-17-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Nancy M. and Gary Ste-venson to John Schmidt, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and partial lot 7 in block 1, Parmelees of Ashland.
John E. Lovell Estate to Otto Properties LLC, lot 6, 7 in block 6, Williams Add of Ceresco.
Ashland Investment Co. LLC to JD Builders Inc., lot 26 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of rural subdivisions.
Wigton Associates LLC to HF and F LLC, 21-16-09 par-tial NW 1/4 NW 1/4 and 20-16-09 NE 1/4 and partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.
Marlene G. Walla to Linda B. Hart, 13-13-05 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 and partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Nathan J. and Tara E. Mumm to Dana and Reva Altman, lot 48 Itan Parkview Phase Two of Yutan.
Girmus Investments LLC to Barbara Texel, lot 8 Gir-mus Subdivision First Re-plat 2-14-8 of rural subdivi-sions.
Mark A. and Molly K. Lloyd to Mark and Amy Lloyd, lot 5 Otoe Ridge 26-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
James L. Cloud to Randal D. Hamling, block 78, County of Wahoo.
Jeffrey A. Styskal to Rob-ert J. and Susan K. Masek, lot 11, 12, 13, 14 in block 3, Weston of Weston.
Steve and Rosemarie A. Nadgwick to Robert J. and Susan K. Masek, lot 11, 12, 13, 14 in block 3, Weston of Weston.
Richard L. and Ann Styskal to Robert J. and Susan K. Masek, lot 11, 12, 13, 14 in block 3, Weston of Weston.
Steven R and Sandy Styskal to Robert J. and Susan K. Masek, lot 11, 12, 13, 14 in block 3, Weston of Weston.
Robert and Joan D. Machacek to Robert J. and Susan K. Masek, lot 11, 12, 13, 14 in block 3, Weston of Weston.
David E. and Penelope L. Vollbracht to Jason P. and Jody R. June, lot 2 East Continental 15-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Merlyn D. Joslene L. Os-born to Merlyn D. and Joslene L. Osborn, lot 19 Clove Hill of Ashland.
