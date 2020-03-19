COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Ramos R. Sebastian, $25; Jenna F. Schneidewind, $125; Luke J Sauer, $125; Gabrial A. Schachta, $75; Jaisa C. Russel, $75; Anthony W. Reinhard, $25; James B. Rego Jr., $25; Christine M. Reavis, $75; Andrew M. Rappolt, $75; Dean R. Powell, $25; Shannon E. Portillo, $125.
Overtaking/passing prohibited: Pamela J. Schon, $25.
No valid registration: Thomas R. Schilke, $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Joshua Michael Sheldon, of Ashland, and Heather Dei Wingel of La Vista, issued on March 5.
Corey Matthew Tague, of Waterford, Mich., and Jaimee Kristeen Adams, of Waterford, Mich., issued on March 6.
William Raymond Hilding of South Bend, and Kaelin Mary Berg of South Bend, issued on March 9.
Craig Lavern Michalski, of Ashland, and Toni Ann Ahart, of Ashland, issued on March 9.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Cyril M. Sloup Trust to Alexander D. and Morgan M. Johnson, 10-16-05 SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Green Light Realty, LLC, lot 10 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Green Light Realty, LLC, lot 9 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Green Light Realty, LLC, lot 5 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First
Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Green Light Realty, LLC, lot 21 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Jerry G. and Darlene M. Niday to Connor J. Preston, lot 9, 10 in block 10, Ceresco First Addition of Ceresco.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Pine Crest Homes, LLC, lot 20 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Edith Watson to Juan R. Castillo, et al, and Tona L. Smith, et al, 24-13-09 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
D&E Custom Building and Design, Inc. to Thomas and Robin L. Somma, lot 78, Sabre Heights Third Addition 3-12-9 or Rural Subdivisions.
John H. Gillette to Carmen S. Sullivan Trust, lot 10 in block 125, County of Wahoo.
Varners Restoration and Re-
modeling, LLC to Nathen S. Varner, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 6, Stocking of Wahoo.
Karen L. Daly Trust to Kirsten L. Ameismaier, lot 6, Willow Creek of Wahoo.
Edward E. Brink to US Bank, N.A., lot 23, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs, partial lot 5 in block 12, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Kevin L. Reiser to Brent and Whitney Cernik, 18-14-08 partial NE 1/4, partial NW 1/4, partial SW 1/4.
Rose Marie Rosengren to Glen W. Rosengren Trust, 07-15-07 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4, lot 3, 4 in block 26, Wahoo of Wahoo.
Dennis Tomsicek, et al, James Tomsicek, et al, and Cory and Michelle Hardy, et al, to Tomsicek Farm, LLC, 26-15-05 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Richmond Hill Homes, Inc. to
Andrew and Alicia Todd, lot 17 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Sean E. and Tara Lauritsen to Matthew Taylor, et al, and Erin Thomson, et al, lot 64, Kendel Heights of Ashland.
Minarick Investments LLC to Jake R. and Taylor A. Walker, outlot G, Morse Bluff Outlots of Morse Bluff, 20-17-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Cynthia L. Wokoma to Joseph Burr, et al, and Lily Burr, et al, lot 10 and partial lot 11 in block 12, Flora City of Ashland, partial lot 9 in block 17, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Vine Street Market, LLC to The Valley Gathering Place Church, lot 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 in block 23, Yutan of Yutan.
Jeri L. Van Long to Chris Van Long, lot 24, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Michael J. and Vicki K. Murren to Michael J. and Vicki K. Murren, 10-15-07 SE 1/4 NW 1/4, 03-15-07 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, lot 17, Colon Tracts of Colon.
John R. and Jodi L. Murren to Michael J. and Vicki K. Murren, 35-16-07 W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Scott Brettmann Referee to Kyle L. Schwarting, 18-13-06 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Dewayne L. and Nancy L. Samuelson to Nancy L. Samuelson Trust, lot 5 and partial lot 4 in block 1, Johnsons Second of Valparaiso, block 1, Johnsons Second of Valparaiso, partial lot 9, Valparaiso Tracts 22-13-5 of Valparaiso.
Jimmie R. Lamprecht to Beverly Bond, 26-14-07 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Donald R. and Jean B. Stading to Mortgage Financial Services, LLC, lot 85, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
