DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
District Court Clerk
Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Justin Johnson, terroristic threats, criminal mischief $1,500 to 5,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
State of Nebraska vs. Cindi Miller, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
State of Nebraska vs. Randy L. Biscamp, driving under intoxication, third offense
State of Nebraska vs. Jacob Strong, terroristic threats (two counts), tampering with a witness, violation of protection order
State of Nebraska vs. Jacob Strong, felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
New Civil
Meadow Malone (age 18) and Dream Malone vs. Derek Jones, protection order – domestic abuse
Hannah Hofmeister and Aubrey Lee Wigle vs. Ricky Lee Wigle, protection order – domestic abuse
Heather Maxis on behalf of Leelan Oum and Jaxon Oum vs. Johnny Oum, protection order – domestic abuse
Sara Schneider vs. Corey Schneider, protection order – domestic abuse
City of Wahoo vs. Virginia M. Welty and the spouse of Virginia M. Welty, John Doe and Mary Doe, real names unknown, and all other persons/entities unknown having or claiming any right, interest or title in the real property described as follows: the east 64 feet of the west 233 feet of the south half of Lot 2 and the east 64 feet of the west 288 feet of Lot 3, Block 4, Andrus Suburban Addition No. 2 to Wahoo Saunders County; foreclosure
Michael Allen Lyttle, name change
Helen Delene Legband, name change
Orders
Leeder Automotive LLC vs. Mathew E. Arriaga, order to dismiss with prejudice
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Speeding: Sindy M. Sarceno Escobar, $200
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Domingo Morales, $25; Matthew R. Tvrdy, $25
No operator’s license: Domingo Morales, $50
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Martin Alan Heinem of Mead and Savanah Crachelle Sladek-Barr of Mead, issued Aug. 30.
Matthew William Maryott of Omaha and Shannon Marie Ahrens of Omaha, issued Sept. 3.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Evelyn M. Williams Estate to James Williams, 6-16-7, partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Joseph H. Mock Trust to Joseph R. Mock, lot 1 Mocks Haven, 15-17-6 and 22-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Joseph H. Mock Trust to Christine E. Armitage, lot 2 Mocks Haven, 15-17-6 and 22-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Grant A. and Krista M. Kubik to Christopher and Stephanie Blodgett, 27-13-7 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Joshua P. and Mollie E. Hutson to Joshua P. and Mollie E. Hutson, lot 2 in block 2, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.
Tyler W. Virgl to Joel Gensler, lot 4 in block 137, County of Wahoo.
Kenneth J. Laferriere to Tyler W. Virgl et al and Kelsie A. Wragge et al, 14-15-7 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
John A. Jr. and Marlene A. Vogt to Carlos L. and Victoria A. Charles, partial lot 1 CW Wilson of Mead.
Aspen Home Builders LLC to Jason A. and Julie A. Mueller, lot 4 Hunter Ridge second of Valparaiso.
Joan Frahm to Randy D. and Kathryn L. Beranek et al and Rick L. and Karen M. Beranek et al, 31-13-9 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4 and partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Charles P. and Beverly Lassek to Leonard E. Lassek, 33-16-9 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Julia A. Lassek et al and David Getzschmann et al to Leonard E. Lassek, 33-16-9 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Theodore and Cathleen A. Pokorny to Theodore and Cathleen Pokorny Trust, lot 7, 8 in block 1, Prague first of Prague.
Theodore and Cathleen A. Pokorny to Theodore and Cathleen Pokorny Trust, 13-15-5 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4 and partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.
Becky Niewohner-Dailey to Kylie Hanson, lot 10 in block 5, Westridge Knolls addition of Ceresco.
Edward E. Brink to REO Asset Management Company LLC, lot 17, 18 and partial lot 19 in block 29, Yutan of Yutan.
REO Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, lot 17, 18 and partial lot 19 in block 29, Yutan of Yutan.
Todd W. and Marsha M. Gall to Richard G. and Rachelle R. Gervais, partial lot 10 DR Ranches, 21-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
James F. Hunter Estate to James F. Hunter III, 29-13-7 NE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4; partial lot 8 Ceresco Tracts 29-13-7 of Ceresco; and 32-13-7 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
James F. III and Martha A. Hunter to James F. III and Martha A. Hunter, 29-13-7 NE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4; partial lot 8 Ceresco Tracts 29-13-7 of Ceresco; and 32-13-7 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Kyle J. Benesch to Mitchell D. Vande Stowe, lot 4 in block 2, Fairview of Wahoo.
Barbara Reifschneider et al, Steven and Martha Cruickshank et al and Brian P. and Nancy L. Zitek to Matthew R. Tvrdy et al and Elizabeth M. Tvrdy et al, 3-13-6 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 NE 1/4 and S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Otto Properties LLC to Adam C. Wall, lot 6 in block 19, Deans of Ashland.
Scott A. Swenson to Nicholas and Erin Wilson, lot 1 Kobzas of Valparaiso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.