DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

District Court Clerk

Patty McEvoy

New Criminal

State of Nebraska vs. Justin Johnson, terroristic threats, criminal mischief $1,500 to 5,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

State of Nebraska vs. Cindi Miller, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

State of Nebraska vs. Randy L. Biscamp, driving under intoxication, third offense

State of Nebraska vs. Jacob Strong, terroristic threats (two counts), tampering with a witness, violation of protection order

State of Nebraska vs. Jacob Strong, felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension

New Civil

Meadow Malone (age 18) and Dream Malone vs. Derek Jones, protection order – domestic abuse

Hannah Hofmeister and Aubrey Lee Wigle vs. Ricky Lee Wigle, protection order – domestic abuse

Heather Maxis on behalf of Leelan Oum and Jaxon Oum vs. Johnny Oum, protection order – domestic abuse

Sara Schneider vs. Corey Schneider, protection order – domestic abuse

City of Wahoo vs. Virginia M. Welty and the spouse of Virginia M. Welty, John Doe and Mary Doe, real names unknown, and all other persons/entities unknown having or claiming any right, interest or title in the real property described as follows: the east 64 feet of the west 233 feet of the south half of Lot 2 and the east 64 feet of the west 288 feet of Lot 3, Block 4, Andrus Suburban Addition No. 2 to Wahoo Saunders County; foreclosure

Michael Allen Lyttle, name change

Helen Delene Legband, name change

Orders

Leeder Automotive LLC vs. Mathew E. Arriaga, order to dismiss with prejudice

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Speeding: Sindy M. Sarceno Escobar, $200

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Domingo Morales, $25; Matthew R. Tvrdy, $25

No operator’s license: Domingo Morales, $50

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Martin Alan Heinem of Mead and Savanah Crachelle Sladek-Barr of Mead, issued Aug. 30.

Matthew William Maryott of Omaha and Shannon Marie Ahrens of Omaha, issued Sept. 3.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds,

Mickenzie Thompson,

Deputy

Evelyn M. Williams Estate to James Williams, 6-16-7, partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.

Joseph H. Mock Trust to Joseph R. Mock, lot 1 Mocks Haven, 15-17-6 and 22-17-6 of rural subdivisions.

Joseph H. Mock Trust to Christine E. Armitage, lot 2 Mocks Haven, 15-17-6 and 22-17-6 of rural subdivisions.

Grant A. and Krista M. Kubik to Christopher and Stephanie Blodgett, 27-13-7 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Joshua P. and Mollie E. Hutson to Joshua P. and Mollie E. Hutson, lot 2 in block 2, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.

Tyler W. Virgl to Joel Gensler, lot 4 in block 137, County of Wahoo.

Kenneth J. Laferriere to Tyler W. Virgl et al and Kelsie A. Wragge et al, 14-15-7 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

John A. Jr. and Marlene A. Vogt to Carlos L. and Victoria A. Charles, partial lot 1 CW Wilson of Mead.

Aspen Home Builders LLC to Jason A. and Julie A. Mueller, lot 4 Hunter Ridge second of Valparaiso.

Joan Frahm to Randy D. and Kathryn L. Beranek et al and Rick L. and Karen M. Beranek et al, 31-13-9 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4 and partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Charles P. and Beverly Lassek to Leonard E. Lassek, 33-16-9 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Julia A. Lassek et al and David Getzschmann et al to Leonard E. Lassek, 33-16-9 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Theodore and Cathleen A. Pokorny to Theodore and Cathleen Pokorny Trust, lot 7, 8 in block 1, Prague first of Prague.

Theodore and Cathleen A. Pokorny to Theodore and Cathleen Pokorny Trust, 13-15-5 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4 and partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Becky Niewohner-Dailey to Kylie Hanson, lot 10 in block 5, Westridge Knolls addition of Ceresco.

Edward E. Brink to REO Asset Management Company LLC, lot 17, 18 and partial lot 19 in block 29, Yutan of Yutan.

REO Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, lot 17, 18 and partial lot 19 in block 29, Yutan of Yutan.

Todd W. and Marsha M. Gall to Richard G. and Rachelle R. Gervais, partial lot 10 DR Ranches, 21-14-7 of rural subdivisions.

James F. Hunter Estate to James F. Hunter III, 29-13-7 NE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4; partial lot 8 Ceresco Tracts 29-13-7 of Ceresco; and 32-13-7 E 1/2 SE 1/4.

James F. III and Martha A. Hunter to James F. III and Martha A. Hunter, 29-13-7 NE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4; partial lot 8 Ceresco Tracts 29-13-7 of Ceresco; and 32-13-7 E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Kyle J. Benesch to Mitchell D. Vande Stowe, lot 4 in block 2, Fairview of Wahoo.

Barbara Reifschneider et al, Steven and Martha Cruickshank et al and Brian P. and Nancy L. Zitek to Matthew R. Tvrdy et al and Elizabeth M. Tvrdy et al, 3-13-6 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 NE 1/4 and S 1/2 NE 1/4.

Otto Properties LLC to Adam C. Wall, lot 6 in block 19, Deans of Ashland.

Scott A. Swenson to Nicholas and Erin Wilson, lot 1 Kobzas of Valparaiso.

