Editor’s Note - With the closure of the Saunders County Courthouse buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic threat, it was not possible to obtain all of the county records this week. We are working on new ways to gather this information as the closure continues.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Mary Lou Beckman to Brian Whitehead, et al and Laurie Little, et al, 15-13-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Shawn R. O’Connor to Shawn R. O’Connor Trust, lot S-1170, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co. LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 8 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
JKBray, LLC to PRW Properties Ashland, LLC, 01-12-09 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Shannon and Brian Locke-Gyhra to Aaron and Monica Blank, lot 7 outlot C, Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco.
Donald C. and Bonnie D. Schwartz to John F. and Jean L. Tvrdy, lot 6, Rolling Hills 27-15-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Orville H. Basel Estate to TC Accommodator 203, LLC, 29-13-08 partial NE 1/4.
Gregory and April Malina to Stephen B. and Becky L. Wiederspan, lot 1, 2 in block 1, Prague of Prague.
Kyle R. Copple, et al and Rachel O. Neisius, et al, to Andrew M. and Tana E. Nelson, partial lot 2, Prague Tracts 36-16-5 of Prague.
Aaron J. and Monica M. Blank to Katelyn Jack, lot 2 in block 5, Westridge Knolls Addition of Ceresco.
James F. and Elizabeth L. Vech, et al, and Brian W. and Kimberly T. Vech, et al, to Nicholas S. Sedlacek, 16-16-06 N 1/2 SE 1/4, partial S 1/2 SE 1/4.
James F. and Elizabeth L. Vech, et al, and Brian W. and Kimberly T. Vech, et al, to Samuel J. and Tiffany R. Sedlacek, 16-16-06 N 1/2 SE 1/4, partial S 1/2 SE 1/4.
Dawn M. Hamilton to Dawn and Aaron Hamilton, lot 26, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
David and Vicki Nielsen to Vicki A. Nielsen Trust, lot 134, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Carolyn Woita Estate, et al and Donald W. Woita Estate, et al, to Bruce and Marielyse Woita, 20-13-06 NW 1/4.
