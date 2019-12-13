DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
Orders
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, vs. Kenneth Harpenau, Jane Harpenau, spouse of Kenneth Harpenau, real name unknown and spouse of Jane Harpenau, real name unknown; case dismissed.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Adam D. Sanders, $25; Christopher G. Vasa, $25; Andrew D. Swanson, $25; Brian J. Sexton, $25; Scott Panning, $25; Francis A. Omstead, $25; Austin P. Florentine, $75; Joseph/Maxwell M. Bolamperti, $75; Lane B. Huisman, $25; Ethan J. Lenneman, $125; Tyler R. Short, $25; David T. Nguyen, $125; Jamison M. Lehl, $125.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Brauk Phillip Thomas of Yutan and Amanda Jean Kumm of Yutan, issued Nov. 20.
Kenneth Bradley Luedke of Lincoln and Michelle Beth Miller of Lincoln, issued Nov. 22.
Steven James Flodman of Lincoln and Sandra Dorene Schachermeyer of Lincoln, issued Nov. 24.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Raymond C. Ruzicka Trust to Whispering Ridges Estates, LLC, 06-15-09 NE 1/4.
Darlene A. Hawley Trust to Rachel S. Hawley, 13-15-06 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Michael D. and Jennifer L. Smith to Sean E. and Tanya L. Brauckmuller, lot 1 Platte Valley 36-14-9 of rural subdivisions.
Connie J. Eckley to Connie J. Eckley Trust, 14-15-08 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Edwin L. and Elizabeth A. Scanlon Trust to David L. Kunz, lot 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 in block 1, Yates Add of Ceresco.
Wendel J. and Donna G. Hoppe to Wendel J. Hoppe Trust et al and Donna G. Hoppe Trust et al, 27-15-07 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Ronald L. and Lori A. States to Glen and Carrie Masek, lot 6 in block 2, Westrdige Knolls Add of Ceresco.
Vernon D. and Peggy M. Peterson to Tanner and Paige Peregrine et al and David and Andrea Havranek et al, 34-17-08 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Regina Tomsicek Estate to Dennis Tomsicek et al, James Tomsicek et al and Michelle Hardy et al, 26-15-05 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Robert J. and Patricia A. Mennenga to Marc L. Johnson, 22-15-08 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4, S 1/4 SW 1/4.
Robert J. and Patricia A. Mennenga et al, and James R. and Jeanette L. Wagner et al, to Marc
L. Johnson, 22-15-08 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Anna L. Nelson Trust to Patricia A. Mennenga et al and Jeanette L. Wagner et al, 08-15-08 SE 1/4, 22-15-08 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Barbara J. Texel to Larry Jansen, lot 3 in block 4, Bel-Aire of Wahoo.
Kirk K. and Karen R. Storm to Michael G. and Deborah A. Heldt, 28-15-09 partial E 1/2 NW 1/4, W 1/2 NE 1/4, partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Thomas J. and Linda M. Storz to Ruth Ann M. Slattery Trust, lot 14 Willow Point 32-13-10 of rural subdivisions.
Jon A. and Sara J. Pohlad to Jon A. and Sara J. Pohlad, lot S-1084 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Beverly A. Johnson to Beverly A. Johnson Trust, 21-14-09 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NE 1/4, NW 1/4.
Eldon E. Johnson Trust to Beverly A. Johnson, 21-14-09 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NE 1/4, NW 1/4.
Beverly A. Johnson Trust to Beverly A. Johnson, 21-14-09 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NE 1/4, NW 1/4.
Fischbach Living Trust to Bruce E. Fischbach, lot 1021 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Marcus and Christina Rabe to Bradley A. and Laura L. Fremming, lot 23 Estates Provence 35-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
