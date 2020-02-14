DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Donald Ash, escape when under arrest on felony charges.
State of Nebraska vs. Pamela L. Jeffrey, two counts of assaulting of an officer, terroristic threats, obstructing a police officer, third degree assault.
Civil Orders
Deborah Mattheis vs. Dennis Mattheis, dissolution of marriage.
Matthew Ruhrer vs. Brenda A. Ruhrer, dissolution of marriage.
Kimberley Johnson vs. Chad R. Johnson, dissolution of marriage.
Sheena Else vs. Scott Else, dissolution of marriage.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Shannon C. Simmons, $25; Jenna F. Schneidewind, $125; Ramos R. Sebastian, $25; Laura A. Sylliaasen, $25; Luke S. Ventris, $75.
Failure to yield: Kurt A. Tysinger, $25
No Operators license: Arnoldo C. Soriano, $75,
No valid registration: Jeremy D. Schroeder, $25; True C. Siffring, $25
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Taylor Theodore Tucker of Ashland, and Jillian Jean Bilyeu of Ashland, applied Jan. 23.
Zachery Charles Castle, of Ceresco, and Emilie Mae Wilson, of Ceresco, applied Jan. 30.
Anthony Dale Jarret, of Manley, and Lacey Marcelle Ferris, of Manley, applied Jan. 30.
Dylan James Potter, of Valparaiso, and Elizabeth Anne Homes, of Valparaiso, applied Jan. 31.
Devin Dean Hilliard, of Wahoo, and Taylor Fawn Wells, of Wahoo, applied Feb. 3.
Jordan Thomas Kremlacek, of Morse Bluff, and Joni Asenath White, of Morse Bluff, applied Feb. 4.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Bernard J. and Sharon R. Kavan to Douglas L. Kavan, 21-17-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Kevin L. and Heather M. Kucera to Norman A. Jr. and Sandra J. Kavan, 22-16-06 SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Douglas L. and Kim M. Reeves to Don Johnson Homes II, Inc., lot 15, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to Douglas L. and Kim M. Reeves. Lot 140, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
BYTG LLC to Moo-Ving On Up Investments LLC, lot 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and partial lot 15 in block 2, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.
Anne M. Hrdy to TJMH, LLC, lot 4 in block 31, Flora City of Ashland.
Lois L. Heldt Estate to Ricky D. Heldt, 34-15-09 SE 1/4 NW 1/4, SW 1/4.
Jennifer E. Fisher to Benjamin E. Fisher, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 16, Flora City of Ashland.
Otto Properties, LLC to Robert B. and Stephanie M. McFarland, block 18, Deans of Ashland.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 10 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Arthur F. Hoven to Linda K. Hoven, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 27, Wahoo of Wahoo.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Braden A. and Crystal M. Palensky, lot 54, Itan Parkview Phase Two of Yutan.
Jesse and Kaitlyn Clark to Jesse Clark et al, and Kaitlyn Sterndale-Clark, et al, lot 5 in block 1, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.
Newport Homes, LLC to Anthony and Amy Schenk, lot 101, Heritage Heights Third 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Betty L. Kocanda to Larry C. and Georgie J. Lamprecht, 33-14-08 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Betty L. Kocanda to Clinton Lamprecht, 33-14-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Hywanah L. Robinson Estate to Hywanah L. Bradman, et al, and Annette S. Robinson, et al, 23-15-08 NE 1/4.
Brian and Sherry Toelle to Patrick Sedlacek, et al, and Mary Peoples, et al, lot 24, Spoonhour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development, LLC to Scharfen Enterprises, LLC, lot 106, Sandy Point Lake Development Seventh Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Katherine M. Kavan to Kristopher C. Kavan, 13-16-06 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Katherine M. Kavan to Kristopher C. Kavan, 16-16-07 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4, 20-16-07 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Katherine M. Kavan to Kristopher C. Kavan, 24-16-06 W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Laverne Raether to John P. McEvoy, 20-16-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Jason P. and Jody R. June to David C. and Susan M. Miller, lot 5, 6 in block 12, Malmo of Malmo.
Thompson and Sons, LLC to JJMNZ Properties, LLC, lot 1, Mason Acres 27-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ray E. and Dee M. Elwood to Joseph and Audrey K. Pflug, partial lot 12 in block 24, Flora City of Ashland.
Michael J. and Amberly Coen to Big Dog Holdings, LLC, partial lot 1, 2, Beaver Lodge of Rural Subdivisions.
Susan D. Coen to Big Dog Holdings, LLC, partial lot 1, 2, Beaver Lodge of Rural Subdivisions.
Ann M. and James R. Minarick, et al, and Steven C. Brown and Karen L. Coen-Brown, et al, to Big Dog Holdings, LLC, partial lot 1, 2 Beaver Lodge of Rural Subdivisions.
Brittney (Hufstedler) Williams to Rodney T. and Thyra R. Welsh, lot 24 in block 2, Timbercret Phase 2 of Yutan.
Joseph R. Mock to Forest River, LLC, lot 1, Mocks Haven 15-17-6 and 22-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.