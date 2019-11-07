DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Darren Cloyd, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to 180 days jail, credit for time served.
State of Nebraska vs. Robert Graves, driving while license revoked from DUI, sentenced to five years probation, license revoked 15 years.
State of Nebraska vs. Michelle I. Sheehan, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana .10 ounce or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and abuse of a vulnerable adult, probation extended one year.
State of Nebraska vs. Austin Abolins, driving under the influence-alcohol-third offense, sentenced to two years probation, 30 days jail, credit for time served, license revoked two years, interlock device required.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Douglas Appleby, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine and license revoked one year.
State of Nebraska vs. Harold D. Harden, driving under the influence-.08 breath-first offense, sentenced to $500 fine, six months probation, license revoked 60 days, interlock device required.
State of Nebraska vs. Scott A. Johnson, violate load contents, sentenced to $200 fine.
Wahoo
Speeding: Dakota L. Caniglia, $75
Failure to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Mikhail G. Akinshev, $25
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Aaron C. Smith, $25; Alexx L. Fritsen, $25; Melton D. Nelson, $75; Ty V. Allen, $75; Austin Miller, $75; Adam L. Birkel, $200; Christopher M. Fligler, $75; Margee M. Meysenburg, $25; Christian DeLisle, $25; Fortuna M. Benazo, $300
No valid registration: Megan L. Reinsen, $25; Joshua M. Odson, $25; Rebecca S. Weber, $25
Failure to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Gene P. Egr, $25
No operator’s license: Rebecca S. Weber, $75
Following too closely: Austin Rennie-Fowler, $25
Nontransparent material prohibited: Kenton E. Points, $25
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Makayla L. Kramer, $125
Ashland
Unsafe backing: Rodney J. Huber, $25
No agency specified
Speeding: Huynh T. Luong, $125; Justin D. Brandon, $75
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Richard Bryan York, III of Ashland and Caleigh Jo Bacon of Ashland, issued Oct. 28.
REAL ESTATE TRANS-ACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Robert W. and Linda L. Kirchmann to Kirk A. Heidi M. Carpenter, 32-17-05 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4 and SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
John A. and Shelly A. Riggs to Robert W. and Linda L. Kirchmann, 32-17-05 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4 and SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Robert W. and Linda L. Kirchmann to John A. and Shelly A. Riggs, 32-17-05 partial NE 1/4/ NE 1/4.
BRS Development LLC to Michael G. and Tammy E. Hancock, lot 6 Hillside Es-tates Replat 34-14-7 or rural subdivisions.
Dennis E. and Joan Moore to Wanahoo LLC, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 150, County of Wahoo.
Grant and Shawna Ander-son to Grant and Shawna Anderson, lot 3 Sycamore Hills First Addition of Wa-hoo.
Thomas E. Brogan Estate to Michael T. Brogan et al, Timothy E. Brogan et al and Mary Arellano et al, lot S-1125 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di or rural subdivisions.
Robert L. Jr. and Renae Virgl to Kelly A. Luetken-haus, lot 3 Farrells Replat of Wahoo.
Joan K. Palmquist Trust to Larry and Debra Van Ackeren, lot 1 Palmquist 23-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
Clarke Family 2011 Trust to James Caniglia, lot 118 Sandy Pointe Lake Dev Fourth Addition of rural subdivisions.
Angela M. Krafka to Adam P. and Amanda E. Schueth, 31-13-05 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Wahoo View LLC to Bry-ant W. and Amanda L. Bar-tek, lot 12 Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Karen D. Push to Rhonda Mulholland et al and Keith Lee et al, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 92, County of Wahoo.
Anthony W. and Mary Jo Lierman et al and Daniel J. and Sharon K. Spicka et al to Anthony W. and Mary Jo Lierman, 14-14-05 S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Lori B. Hattan Trust to Anthony W. and Mary Jo Lierman, 14-14-05 S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Sandra Vlcan to Anthony W. and Mary Jo Lierman, 14-14-05 S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Daniel A. Lindquist to Daniel A. Lindquist Trust, 33-14-07 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4 and NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Terri K. Lane et al and Vaden I. and Mary Ann Lane et al to Jeremiah and Rena Thompson, lot 6 Bull Run 2 of Yutan.
Otto-Abbott Investments LLC to Nicholas S. Brown et al and Kelly Garlock et al, lot 12 in block 140, County of Wahoo.
William W. and Josephine M. Wilt Trust to Melissa Givens, lot T-27 Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of rural subdi-visions.
Connie L. Seals to William C. Lindley, lot 24 Grand View Estates Second Replat (lot 24) of rural subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.