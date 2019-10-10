DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Travis Stierlen, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
State of Nebraska vs. Dale D. Woita, bad check $5,000 or more (two counts), bad check under $500, bad check $1,500 to $5,000
State of Nebraska vs. Tervor Gray, felony flight to avoid arrest
New Civil
Ethan Alexander Jensen, name change
Orders
Summer L. Gaddy vs. Michael S. Salyers, dissolution of marriage
Deborah A. Neely vs. Terry L. Fincher, dissolution of marriage
Helen D. Legband, name change
Michelle M. Kinzle vs. Jeffrey R. Dieken, dissolution of marriage
April K. Marquez vs. Jose F. Marquez, dissolution of marriage
Sidona M. Moerker vs. Troy D. Moerker, dissolution of marriage
Michael S. Musgrove vs. Katja G. Musgrove, dissolution of marriage
Jennifer E. Fisher vs. Benjamin E. Fisher, dissolution of marriage
Kelly Luetkenhaus vs. Paul Luetkenhaus, dissolution of marriage
Gerald E. Bisaillon vs. Stephanie L. Bisaillon, dissolution of marriage
Ross T. Cerveny vs. Brenda Cerveny, dissolution of marriage
City of Wahoo vs. Virginia M. Welty and the spouse of Virginia M. Welty; John Doe and Mary Doe, real names unknown; and all other persons/entities unknown having or claiming any right, interest or title in the real property described as follows: the east 64 feet of the west 288 feet of the south half of lot 2 and the east 64 feet of the west 288 feet of lot 3, block 4, Andrus Suburban Addition No. 2 to Wahoo, Saunders County, Nebraska; order to dismiss
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Nathan Donald Peterson of Ashland and Jennifer Jane Haeg of Ashland, issued Sept. 27.
Jay Gerald Jensen of Lincoln and Natalia Ann Bjorklund of Lincoln, issued Sept. 27.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Kevin K. and Lori S. Sheppard to Gregory N. and Teri L. Lindberg, lot S-1134 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Jeff and Cynthia L. Burger to Julie A. Kuntz, lot 24 Willow Point, 32-13-10 of rural subdivisions.
Kasey B. and Victoria M. Gaughen to Amy N. Anderson, lot 1, 2 in block 86, County of Wahoo.
Anderson Johnson Farms to Rodney and Shelli Thorson, 06-15-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Lucille M. Sapp to Robbie S. Josoff, lot 5, 6, 7, 8 Faith Place of Ashland.
Lenz Construction Inc. to Christopher D. and Kathren E. Jacobs, lot 67 Sabre Heights third addition, 3-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Greg A. and Cynthia A. Urban to Duane N. Eberhart, lot 41 Estates Provence Phase II, 35-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
Christy Robbins to Robert F. and Amy L. Bayer, lot 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 Willow Creek of Wahoo, 04-14-07 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Brian P. and Sandra K. Rasmussen to Timothy M. and Annette C. Johnson, 27-16-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Kerry K. and Angela K. Knuth to Gregory A. Knuth, 28-15-08 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4 and 33-14-07 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
J and M lot 21 LLC to Kelly and Marcie Lechtenberg, lot S-21 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Brian Whitehead et al and Laurie Little et al to Terry Macrander et al and Cindy Beaver et al, lot 3, 4 in block 12, Deans of Ashland.
David A. Wotipka Estate to Antonia Wotipka Estate, 36-13-06 N 1/2 NW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Lenice J. Houfek to Richard F. Zimola Trust, 07-14-07 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Brian A. Roland to Garrett and Rebecca Jacobs, lot 15 in block 2, Westridge Knolls addition of Ceresco.
Dale E. and Linda A. McMillin to McMillin Family Joint Trust, lot S-1187 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Glen A. Wilcox et al and Debora L. Wehling-Wilcox et al to Debora L. Wehling-Wilcox, lot 1 and partial lot 2 in block 1, Jasas of Wahoo; lot 11 and partial lot 10
in block 151, County of Wahoo.
Martin D. and Judy M. Scheer to James J. and Heidi A. Deyle, lot 16 Valley View, 34-17-8 of rural subdivisions.
Stanley R. Dokulil Estate to Sheila J. Dokulil, 04-14-07 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Timothy J. and Melissa J. Shanahan to Brian R. and Ashley R. Holt, lot 11, 12, 13 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 in block 2, Yungs of Cedar Bluffs.
Gerald W. and Lynette S. Oakes to Paul D. and Lori L. Paquette, lot 30 Pawnee Meadows, 3-16-8 of rural subdivisions.
Sptihs Properties Trust to NE Ashland Propco LLC, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 McReynolds of Ashland; partial lot 9 Steffens of Ashland; and lot 1 Bryants of Ashland.
Thompson and Sons LLC to McTan LLC, lot 2 Mason Acres, 27-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
Thomas Family Trust to Ron and Amy Runyan et al and Chad and Ashley Francisco et al, lot 142 Lake Allure first addition, 18-13-10, 13-13-9 of rural subdivisions.
James L. Meduna Trust to Meduna Family Trust, 7-14-06 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 and W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Justine and Mark Grimm to Lumir Z. Drahota, lot 9, 10 and partial lot 11 in block 6, Leshara of Leshara.
Barbara J. Brooks Trust to Mitchell and Darla Meyer, lot S-1227 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Daniel M. and Nichole L. Chvatal to Elliot J. Egr, lot 8 in block 3, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.
Theodore G. and Diane L. Schulz to Cory L. and Kristina Schulz, 10-14-09 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
