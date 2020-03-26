Editor’s Note - With the closure of the Saunders County Courthouse buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic threat, it was not possible to obtain all of the county records this week. We are working on new ways to gather this information as the closure continues.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Andrew Jakub Sladky, of Lincoln, and Kelsey Nicole Tomjack, of Wahoo, issued March 17.
Nollan Scott Reed, of Ashland and Taylor Nicole Goff, of Ashland, issued March 17.
Bryton James Wagner, of Lincoln and Amber Rose Schultz, of Wahoo, issued on March 17.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Mark C. and Roxanne R. Meduna to Crystal Severin, lot 15, 16, 17 in block 5, Maucks First of Weston.
Linne J. Vavrina to Collette Rathke, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 108, County of Wahoo.
Rohan Survivors Trust to Janice A. Hohl Trust, lot 8, Heritage Heights Second Replat 92 First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Marcos S. and Elizabeth C. Evans to Daniel and Kelly Thompson, lot 8, 9 in block 1, Henricksons of Wahoo.
Michael R. and Patricia A. Scharfen to Scharfen Family Trust, lot 42, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
SGR Trust to Lyman-Richey Corporation, 18-14-10 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4, SW 1/4.
Kurt and Ada Maly Investments, LLC to Thompson and Sons, LLC, lot 22 in block 2, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Brandie S. Kyle to Michael D. Kyle, lot 4, Henricksons First Addition Replat of Ceresco.
Newrez, LLC to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, lot 12, Briarwood 10-14-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Marcia J. Wyrens to Marcia J. Wyrens Trust, 36-13-06 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Casey and Elisabeth N. Pflanz to Roger J. and Janice M. Benes, et al, and Albert and Ellen Bongers, et al, lot 23, Rolling Hills 27-15-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
