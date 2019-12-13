WAHOO – Kendel Brigham was recently selected by the Nebraska School Activities Association as one of 48 Believers and Achievers.
Each school is allowed to nominate two seniors who demonstrate high academic achievement as well as outstanding NSAA extra-curricular involvement and community service.
According to the award criteria, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and U.S. Bank sponsor Believers and Achievers, a state-wide awards program that recognizes Nebraska’s future leaders. Believers and Achievers has been designed to reward high school students in Nebraska for their excellence in academics and participation in NSAA activities. Those students who show a commitment to citizenship, school involvement and community projects are honored.
Seniors to be, who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75 and participate in NSAA sponsored activities are eligible for nomination. Each school may nominate two students and is based on the following categories: scholastic achievement, activity participation, school and community involvement and citizenship.
Those students being considered were asked to write a citizenship essay about a person from history that they would like to interview, and Brigham chose her mom Kim.
“The essay was supposed to be about a quality that I think we need more of in this world and I wrote about perseverance,” she said. “I talked about my mom’s fight with brain cancer and how she showed me perseverance through the years. I talked about her never giving up attitude and her positivity through the tough situation.”
Brigham said she was privileged to earn this recognition.
“I was really honored to receive this award because there were a lot of people who were nominated and to be one of only 48 kids in the state was really cool,” Brigham said.
Brigham said she loves being involved in a wide variety of clubs at school.
“I am the vice-president of our school’s National Honor Society, the secretary of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), I am a part of the student council, circle of friends, multicultural club, and on the senior leadership council,” she said. “Being in National Honor Society and FBLA has given me the opportunity to be involved in a lot of things in the community.”
Looking ahead Brigham will attend Concordia University in Seward.
“I’m going to play basketball there and I’m undecided in what I want to major in,” she said.
Brigham was nominated by Wahoo Public School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Robert Barry.
“On behalf of the Wahoo Public Schools administrative team, we are extremely proud of Kendal Brigham for her recognition as the 2019-2020 U.S. Bank Believers and Achievers recipient,” Barry said. “Kendal commits herself daily to pursue excellence in and out of the classroom. Her positive attitude, kindness, determination, and work ethic is contagious to everyone here at Wahoo High School.”
