ITHACA – The family of Merlin and Marcia Fick are holding an open house to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of Merlin and Marcia Fick of Ithaca.
The open house will be held at Parker's Smokehouse near Greenwood on Nov. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. The couple requests no gifts, please.
