Johnson 60th anniversary

ASHLAND – Dale and Pat Johnson of Ashland will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on Friday, Dec. 27. Their family would like to have a "card shower" for them. If you have known them in any way over the years and would like to help them celebrate, they invite you to send the couple a card with well wishes and/or personal stories.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at 1940 Grant St., Blair, NE 68008.
