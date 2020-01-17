OMAHA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded an approximately $9.2 million levee repair contract to Young’s General Contracting, Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Mo., Jan. 6.
This contract will build upon the initial breach repair efforts that were completed on the Clear Creek, Platte River Right Bank Levee System in March of 2019 to fully rehabilitate the damaged levee system. This contract is also the tenth levee repair contract the Omaha District has awarded to fully repair levee systems along the tributary systems that were damaged during the March 2019 flooding.
The Clear Creek levee system received significant damage during the March 2019 flooding, with the levee system being one of three Platte River levee systems to be breached during the event. Fully repairing the Clear Creek levee system will restore flood risk management benefits to the nearly $300 million worth of property, including approximately 600 homes, businesses, and other structures, that is behind the levee system.
“We anticipate that we will be repairing the Clear Creek levee system for the majority of 2020, but we are prioritizing repairs that will provide the greatest amount of risk reduction to the communities and property owners behind the levee system. We understand how important these tributary levee systems are and continue to make life safety our number one priority,” said Justin Ketelsen, USACE project manager for the Clear Creek Levee Repair Project.
There are more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.
Omaha District’s focus remains on ensuring the safety of citizens and communicating the conditions on the river systems to all of our partners and stakeholders. The Corps continues to provide flood fight assistance to state, local and tribal government agencies.
For regular updates on the repair efforts to flood control structures in the Missouri River Basin, visit the Omaha District’s System Restoration web page at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/.
