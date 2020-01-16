Milestones - Birth announcement

Madelynn Kouma
ASHLAND – Alexander and Karla Kouma of Ashland announce the birth of their daughter, Madelynn Grace Kouma, born on May 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Madelynn was 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
Grandparents are Tony and Denise Ginn, Joseph and Tammy Kouma and Christine Kouma.
Great-grandparents are Kaye Anderson, Clay and Teddy and Kathy Ginn, Lavonne Kouma and Arnold and Geri Kouma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.