OMAHA – Long time Ashland resident and Omaha businessman Jerry D. Comstock died at the age of 88.
Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, DeVee (Reber).
Survived by daughters Traci (Kyle Heyen) Com-stock and Heidi (Jon) Michalski; grandchildren Emma Heyen, Kayla and Cade Michalski, niece, nephews and dear friends Marianne and Fred Applegate.
Jerry was born and raised in Peru, where he was a star athlete. He was a veteran of the Korean War, attended Peru State College attaining a masters degree, and spent his early career teaching and coaching. After Jerry’s wife, Dee, became deathly ill from encephalitis (a mosquito-borne illness) and could no longer continue in her teaching profession, Jerry changed careers to make ends meet and became an entrepreneur. Jerry successfully started, ran and sold numerous businesses in the Omaha area. Jerry and his family moved from Ralston to Ashland, where he and Dee lived on an acreage for over 30 years. Jerry purchased farm ground on what was then an undeveloped cloverleaf at the I-80 and Highway 31 interchange in Gretna, and single-handedly persuaded the Flying J Travel Plaza to build on his land which kicked off further development of the area. As his retirement hobby, Jerry trained and raised thoroughbred race horses. Jerry suffered from poor health the last six years and passed into the arms of our Lord on Oct. 8, 2019. Jerry was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was a success in all that he did; he will be greatly missed.
Jerry’s Celebration of Life services will be held at the Hall Funeral Chapel, 707 15th Street, Auburn, on Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. with inurnment at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Peru, and luncheon thereafter. Family will be receiving friends at the Hall Funeral Chapel on Sunday, Oct. 13, between 3 and 5 p.m. as well.
