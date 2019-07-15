ASHLAND – Ruth A. Parks, 88, of Ashland, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born July 25, 1930 in Ashland to Nobel and Gladys (Leaver) Newsham. Ruth graduated from Ashland High School. On Nov. 25, 1977, she was mar-ried to Jim Parks at First Christian Church in Ash-land.
Ruth was a lifelong mem-ber of First Christian Church where she served as the church organist for sev-eral years. She was retired from OPPD where she worked as a secretary for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Renee (Jim) Kucera; grandchildren, Michael (Angel) Kucera, Robert (Nicole) Kucera, Nicholas (Raquel) Kucera, Nicole (Nic) Riecken and Leisa Steffen and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jim Parks; son, James R. Steffen; sister, Merna Lehr.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St. Ash-land. Pastor Bob Schofield will be officiating.
Visitation will be Tues-day, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ash-land.
Interment will be at Ash-land Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memo-rials may be sent to First Christian Church, Ashland.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
