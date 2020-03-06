ASHLAND – A fellow economic development professional praised the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation’s effort during the group’s quarterly meeting Feb. 26.
Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of Seward County Chamber and Economic Development, said the AAEDC’s efforts are mirroring what has happened in his area in recent years.
“Based on my research, there are good things happening in Ashland,” he said.
He noted Ashland’s welcoming environment, employment opportunities, business owners and wealth of customers.
The mission for both organizations is also similar, Jank said.
“Hopefully that means we’re both on the right path,” he said.
There is a lot of opportunity for growth in Ashland as well as Seward County, and Jank hopes both areas do well.
“I’m Team Nebraska, and at the end of the day I want to see our entire state win,” Jank said.
Jank told the AAEDC about the recent addition of Scoular to Seward County, which will open in September and add 95 primary and 51 secondary jobs to the area. The new business also wants to develop other business in the rail campus area of Seward, he said.
Ashland’s economic development group should be prepared when they work with developers, according to Jank. Seward County was a “well-oiled machine” when it came to responding to proposals.
“Expect to hear no, but be prepared to hear yes,” he said.
Jank also cautioned the group that economic development can be a slow process.
“It is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
Jank also complimented the AAEDC’s executive director, Nish Yadev, for the work he has done since being hired by the organization last June.
“I encourage you to invest in Nish as he grows in the industry,” he said.
Yadev has been working part-time for the AAEDC as he trains with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) to learn about economic development. He has spoken to Jank and many other economic development professionals across the state.
AAEDC President Brad Jacobsen said Yadev reports to the board each week and meets with them on a monthly basis.
“We have been pleased with what he has brought to this organization,” said Jacobsen, as he spoke to the AAEDC for the last time as president.
Jacobsen also noted that the organization needs faces challenges in their efforts to garner financial pledges to keep Yadev employed once he graduates from Doane University in May.
“We want something in place to keep him around,” he said.
When Yadev gave a report during the meeting, he noted that a hotel feasibility study had been completed in November and has been sent to a number of franchises.
He has also conducted five meetings with local business owners to discuss their strengths and challenges.
“They have been one of the most learning moments for me,” he said.
Yadev has also been working with the City of Ashland on obtaining information on the easements the City of Lincoln has along Highway 6 to aid development, and hinted that a big project could take place there within a year.
“I’ve really enjoyed it so far and continue to look forward to doing this,” he said.
The election for board of directors was held at the end of the meeting. Rob Bundy was re-elected and Thomas Judds was elected to replace Rod Reisen, who will represent the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce on the board. The new representative for the city is Chuck Niemeyer and Jason Libal will represent Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools.
