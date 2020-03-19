ASHLAND – On March 4 the Ashland-Greenwood FFA chapter had their second round of CDEs and in all the events in which they competed, they did their very best and it showed.
Members of the AGHS Meats Team did very well. Bryce Kjar placed first, followed by Ethan Hegwood in second place, Sam Scott in fourth, Delanee Stauffer in sixth, Ellie Stohlmann in fifth, Luke Lambert in 20th and Braxton Buck in 21st. In total there where 38 students in this group that competed and AGHS took the title of district champions.
In Ag Science and Issues Mikalya Nonella came in second, Ellie Whitehead in fifth, Kaitlyn Pfeiffer in sixth, Emma Meyer in 10th, Breanna Cronican in 12th, Braxton Buck in 14th and Nick Carroll in 16th. All of the individual competitors placed in the top 20 out of 56 individuals. AGHS claimed the district runner up title.
In Vet Science, Kaliska Kelly earned sixth place, Alex Willaims followed in seventh, Raquel Garmen placed 12th and Trinity Rowley placing 61st out of 85 individuals. The team qualified for state.
In Ag Sales Cinch Beetison placed 11th, Ryland Stephans 21st, Rylie Kasuske in 23rd and Noah Wilhite in 24th out of 24 individuals.
In Livestock Management, students were tested over beef, sheep, horse, dairy, swine, and poultry. The students that competed in this event were Shane Allington, Ellie Stohlmann, Luke Lambert, Delanee Stauffer, Jaiden Tweton, Kaliska Kelley, Faith Buck, Sarah Bundy and Trinity Rowley. The team qualified for state.
In Farm Management, Katie Reisen earned eighth place, Ellie Whitehead 12th, Janice Tejeda-Morales in 33rd, Jaiden Tweton in 39th and Cinch Beetison in 42nd out of 43 individuals.
In Welding Shane Allington placed second in GMAW followed by Tony Hill in 16th place and Sam Scott 17th. Shenee Levin earned fifth place in Tig. Bryce Kjar placed eighth on OA. Ethan Hegwood landed in 12th on SHAW.
Once again a very successful district CDE for the Ashland Greenwood FFA chapter. Unfortunately, the chapter will not get to compete at state, as school is closed for the time being and all district and state contests have been cancelled due to the coronavirus threat.
