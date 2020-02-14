ASHLAND – Last weekend was a busy one for the Ashland-Greenwood speech team.
Friday night the Bluejays attended the Omaha Skutt Catholic Speech Meet.
“We had never been to this meet before, but wanted to check it out, and it was a lot of fun. The competition was great and there was a big dance party while waiting for awards,” Head Coach Kelsy Cooper said.
Riley Herring received second place in Entertainment Speaking, Elandra Johnson received third place in the Honors Final of Dramatic Interpretation, and the Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Herring, Rachel Bussen, Johnson, Reynee Goff and Malyssa Cool received third place.
The next morning, the team was back in their suits and headed to Crete for another day of speaking. Herring earned third place and Dayna Wilson received second place in the Next In final round of Entertainment Speaking, and Kate Reisen received second place in the Champs Final round of Entertainment Speaking.
This weekend the team will be at Omaha Marian on Friday and then up early to head to David City on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.