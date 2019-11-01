ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood High School student Ella Sparks was chosen for All-State Chorus as an Alto II this year. Auditions were submitted Oct. 4 online. Results were posted on Oct. 16. There were over 3,000 auditions for 440 spots in the chorus.
Sparks will rehearse with the chorus at the All-State Clinic with conductor Dr. Brady R. Allred, the artistic director and conductor of the Salt Lake Choral Artists in Salt Lake City, Utah. The clinic will take place during the Nebraska Music Education Association (NMEA) Conference Nov. 21 and 23 in Lincoln. The final concert for All-State Chorus is Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
