CONFERENCE MEET: The Ashland-Greenwood speech team took second place at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet at Raymond Central on Saturday. Celebrating after the meet are (front row, from left) Reynee Goff, Malyssa Cool, Emerson Lindley, Dayna Wilson, Rachel Bussen, McKenna Sender; (back row) Eva Kellogg, Nick Starns, Josetta Ward, Katie Reisen, Riley Herring, Annalise Ptacek, Elandra Johnson, Sarah Wallingford and Tatum Gossin.