ASHLAND – On Saturday, the Ashland-Greenwood Speech Team attended the Capitol Conference Speech Meet. They came home with the sliver plaque again this year with 334 points which was just behind Raymond-Central who had 360 points.
“This was the closest our team has been to coming home with the gold since I have started coaching,” Coach Kelsy Cooper said.
Josetta Ward receieved fourth place and Eva Kellogg received fifth place in Humorous Interpretation.
Emerson Lindley received third place and Reynee Goff received fourth place in Informative Speaking.
Lindley received third place and Tatum Gossin received fourth place in Persuasive Speaking.
Nick Starns received fifth place and Gossin received sixth place in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Rachel Bussen received second place and McKenna Sender fourth place in Poetry.
Elandra Johnson received first place and Malyssa Cool received fifth place in Dramatic Interpretation.
Riley Herring received first place and Katie Reisen received second place in Entertainment Speaking.
Sarah Wallingford and Annalise Ptacek received second place and Reisen and Kellogg received first place in Duet Acting.
The OID of Herring, Bussen, Johnson, Reynee Goff and Cool received first place.
“It was a great day to be a Bluejay that is for sure! I’m excited to see what this team does with the rest of the season,” Cooper said.
The team has next week off, but will return to competition on March 6 at Malcolm High School and then March 7 at Waverly High School.
