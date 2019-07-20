OMAHA – In a fast-paced world with up to the minute news and technological advances making your cell phone obsolete upon purchase, it’s hard to imagine owning anything longer than nine-months to a year. Each year, Aksarben pays homage to the dedicated and hard-working Nebraskan families who have done just that. These families have each met the incredible milestone of owning at least forty-acres of farmland within one family for 100 or 150 years, respectively. To put that into perspective, Nebraska has only existed as a state for 152 years.
The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, announces this year’s 142 honorees for the Aksarben Pioneer Farm (100 years) and Aksarben Heritage Farm Awards (150 years).
Aksarben began awarding the Pioneer Award in 1956, and since that time, nearly 10,000 farm families have received the award statewide. The Heritage Award was established in 2014, has been awarded to nearly 75 farm families.
“Aksarben is proud to recognize these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for over 120 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the county fair in the county where their farm is located.
Honoring 150 years – the 2019 Aksarben Heritage Farm Families from Cass County are Duane and Eileen Murdoch (original owner John and Sarah Murdoch), farm established 1859; Phyllis Buell and Mark and Sondra Buell (original owner: George Elijah Buell), farm established 1869 and Phyllis Buell, Mark and Sondra Buell, Carolyn and Brian Geschke (original owner Sylvanus Woodard), farm established 1869.
Pioneer Awards honoring 100 years from Saunders County are Deborah L. Princ Machovec (original owner Anton J. Princ), farm established 1919; Bernard and Emily Sladky (original owner Jakub and Karolina Sladky), farm established 1916 and Marvin Brainard (original owner Frederick Baltz), farm established 1881.
