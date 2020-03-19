ASHLAND – The VFW Auxiliary 9776 again sponsored the Americanism coloring and essay contests this year. The coloring contest was for the first, second and third grades and all the pictures will again be posted in the store windows around Ashland during the month of May to honor Loyalty Day, May 1, Armed Forces Day May 16 and Memorial Day, May 25.
The winners of the coloring contest were as follow.
First Grade – Sayer Stephenson, first place; Erika Mayer, second place; Reed Kucera third place.
Second Grade – Jordan Dill, first place; Olive Welch, second place; Halle Rech, third place.
Third Grade – Greeley Holtz, first place; Reagan Grell, second place; Silvija Makaits, third place.
The essay winners were as follows.
Fourth Grade – Hazel Rice, first place; Helen Mach second place; third place, Olivia Williams.
Fifth Grade – Alex Andres, first place; Barrett Kitrell, second place; Taylor Downing, third place.
