SOUTH BEND – An AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) team is serving with YMCA Camp Kitaki from Sept. 16 to Nov. 15. The team is improving camp facilities and leading outdoor educational leadership programs for school groups.
The AmeriCorps NCCC team of 9 from the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa is being split to serve in two groups to complete camp improvement projects and work directly with campers. Members are leading environmental lessons and team building activities through outdoor education programs for approximately 1,500 students in fifth, sixth and seventh grades. Students are visiting camp in groups of about 100 at a time. Other AmeriCorps NCCC members are repairing and fixing facilities around the camp. Tasks include erosion control of camp’s trail system, tree trimmings, staining/painting cabins, constructing team building challenge courses, repairing Fort Pawnee outdoor play area, performing camp maintenance: replacing gutters, window screens, door screens, fire pits, winterizing all camp property, including the onsite pond.
Through their service, AmeriCorps NCCC members are helping improve the quality of the camp experience for campers and increase the usability of the facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.