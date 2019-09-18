GREENWOOD – The Platte Valley Antique Mall will celebrate autumn with a special event.
Owner Miriam Simpson and her manager, Jeenene Dirks, have organized a two-day outdoor event they are calling “Market Daze” on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21.
Simpson said her staff and customers have been asking her to do this type of event for decades.
“I resisted for 20 years, but I got so much pressure I caved in,” she said with a laugh.
The antique mall, located just off I-80 at the Greenwood Interchange (Exit 420), will host dozens of vendors selling not only antiques, but also collectibles, repurposed items, clothes, farm machinery, iron art, produce and much more.
“There’s no limitation as to what you can bring,” said Dirks.
As of Monday, about 40 vendors had signed up, but Simpson expects a few latecomers to trickle in.
“I’ve gotten a couple of calls today,” she said.
There will be a festival atmosphere to go along with the vendors.
Simpson has invited the Midwest Winds Kitefliers, a group out of Omaha that will show what they can do with their colorful kites.
There will be other entertainment as well.
“We’re going to have some food and have some music,” Simpson said.
On Friday, the outdoor food vendors will be selling hot dogs and pulled pork. On Saturday, a Mexican food vendor will be on site, along with the hot dogs.
There will also be home style food available at the Platypus Café and Pub inside the antique mall.
“Our café will also be open,” said Simpson.
The menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads, loaded baked potatoes and even dessert, all prepared on site. Soda, beer, wine and mixed drinks are also served. Seating is available at the café tables or at the bar.
There is no admission fee for Market Daze, and parking is free, Dirks added.
Simpson and her husband, Ron, opened the antique mall in 1996 and filled the building with vendors in just six months.
Dealers rent space in booths or locked display cases for a monthly fee. They also pay a commission on sales to the mall.
About a dozen of the dealers will be in attendance during Market Daze, and some will bring their unique antiques and vintage items outside as well, Dirks said.
Interest in antiques and flea markets has increased over the years. Young adults like to repurpose “junk” and turn it into treasures, Dirks said.
Simpson and Dirks hope to cash in on the trend during Market Daze.
“That’s where things are heading versus the traditional antique store,” said Dirks.
If the Market Daze is a success, Simpson and Dirks may try to organize a second event as well.
“We want it to be real successful,” said Dirks.
The 20 by 15 foot spaces will be available until Sept. 20, Simpson said. Reserve a space by calling 402-944-2949.
Because it is a two-day event, Simpson and Dirks have hired a security guard to watch the premises overnight.
For more information on Market Daze, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/P.V.AntiqueMall or the website www.plattevalleyantiquemall.com.
Platte Valley Antique Mall, open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., is located between Ashland and Greenwood, about seven miles from each community.
