ASHLAND – The Ashland 4-H Trap team has added four newly-certified -H level 1 shotgun instructors to the team.
Assistant Coach Brad McClatchey of Greenwood, Assistant Coach Jeremy Mumm of Greenwood, Youth Coach Emerick Hegwood, Youth Coach Mallory Zeleny of Gretna, a freshman at Gretna High School and Youth Coach Janice Tejeda of Ashland, a sophomore at Ashland-Greenwood High School.
Hegwood, Zeleny and Tejeda join Ashland 4-H’s group of youth coaches that also includes Randy Koke, Christian Ray, and Nathan Schulte. 4-H recognizes youth ages 14 to 20 who have met necessary training requirements as apprentice instructors/leaders.
The team will also benefit from the commitment McClatchy and Mumm have made to become certified coaches.
Female and male youth, grades 6 to 12, who are interested in youth trapshooting are encouraged to contact Ashland 4-H Trap. Email ashlandtrap@yahoo.com or go to the website, www.ashland4htrap.com. The season starts in January.
