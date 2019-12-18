ASHLAND – When local artist Ruth Ploof took her first painting class, the session instructor literally had to peal the paintbrush out of her hand at the end of the session.
Ploof said her obsession with painting began that quickly.
“My husband likes to say I am fixated with painting,” she said with a characteristic light laugh. “I do tend to fix them (the paintings) into oblivion.”
After that first class four years ago, Ploof bought beginner supplies – paintbrushes, acrylic paints and small canvases. Her studio became a card table in the front room of her house. There she likes to sit and paint with the television on. Her favorite way to learn is to watch YouTube videos.
“I have four favorite artists who teach me,” she said.
Ploof said she gravitates to bright, bold colors; vivid oranges, intense blues, perky yellows. And to peaceful scenes from nature like flowers, oceans and sunsets.
Her first painting, she remembers, was of a sunset over the ocean. She fussed with the sunrays, she fretted with the waves and she stewed with the light reflections. She fixed the colors and frequently painted over mistakes. The result, after all that niggling, drew rave reviews from her fellow painters.
Ploof was hooked. She wanted more feedback on her paintings so she began to enter a few pieces in the Nebraska State Fair. Not only did she receive a blue ribbon for “Prairie Sunrise” but she acquired critiques from the judges.
“The judges’ opinions gave me so much confidence,” she said.
Today, she estimates that she completes one to two pieces a week. Most of her works are for sale, but she often gives them to friends and family as gifts.
“It’s always fun to see my stuff hanging on the walls of my friend’s homes,” she said.
And, now a dozen of Ploof’s colorful paintings are on display in the Gazette’s office in the Ashland Public Library. Stop in anytime between Wednesday and Friday to take a closer look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.