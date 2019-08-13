ASHLAND - Ashland celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 6 at Wiggenhorn Park with free food, music DJed by Houston Alexander and plenty of fun and games.
National Night Out is celebrated each year on the first Tuesday in August as a way to promote police-community relationships. It began in 1970 in the Philadelphia suburbs. Last year was the first year the Ashland Police Department held a National Night Out event, and it proved so popular they decided to do it again this year.
