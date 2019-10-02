ASHLAND – The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a CPR class including CPR for both children and adults. The 5:30 to 7 p.m. class, Monday, Oct. 7, is at the Ashland Area Resource Center in the Ashland Public Library.
Information on automated external defibrillators and their locations in Ashland will be included. A defibrillator is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest.
Julletta Meyer will conduct the training. She has been an American Heart Association instructor since 1994 and a certified medical assistant since 1990. She teaches CPR, ASD and first aid. Meyer joined the Ashland Rescue Department in 1992 and has been a member of the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department since 1996.
The training is free for Chamber members. Those who wish to be certified can do so by paying a small fee of $7.50.
Preregister by calling Chamber member Shirley Niemeyer at 402-944-3503 or emailing sniemeyer2@unl.edu. Limited space as each person will have time to practice the CPR so early registration is encouraged.
