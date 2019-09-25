Thursday, Sept. 26 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27 – Senior Lunch, serving bacon cheeseburger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28 – Space: A New Generation exhibit opening, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29 – Stir-Up Car Show and Craft Show, downtown Ashland, 12 to 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30 – Senior Lunch, serving “Old South” burgers (with peach compote), Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Christmas on the Prairie planning meeting, Saunders County Museum, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Community Coffee, Saunders County Museum, 3 to 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
CPR Class, sponsored by Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland Public Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Legion meeting, Legion Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
