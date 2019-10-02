Thursday, Oct. 3 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Community Coffee, Saunders County Museum, 3 to 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4 – Senior lunch, serving chicken fried steak, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 – Howl-O-Ween Safari Campout, Wildlife Safari Park
Autumn Harvest Art Show, Mahoney State Park, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6 – Autumn Harvest Art Show, Mahoney State Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7 – Senior Lunch, serving cowboy casserole (hamburger), Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
CPR Class, sponsored by Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland Public Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 – American Legion meeting, Legion Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Senior Lunch, serving smothered chicken casserole, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
