Thursday, Nov. 7 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8 – Senior Lunch (chicken Alfredo bubble up) Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10 – Breakfast Buffet, Legion Club, 9 to 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11 – No Senior Lunch
Veterans Day Program, Elementary School, 8:30 a.m., Middle School/High School, 9:15 a.m.
Veterans Day Program, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Legion Meeting, Legion Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Senior Lunch (Polish sausage) Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Chamber Board Meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15 – Senior Lunch (bacon cheeseburger), Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, VFW hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
