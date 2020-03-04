Thursday, March 5 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Fish Fry, American Legion, 5 to 8 p.m.
TeamMates new mentor training, Ashland-Greenwood High School Conference Room, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7 – Men in Mission, 6:45 a.m., Cedar Hill Methodist Church
Monday, March 9 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10 – Breakfast Buffet, American Legion, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 12 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 7 p.m.
Ashland Historical Society meeting, Ashland History Museum, 1:30 p.m.
New Library director meet and greet, Ashland Public Library, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Friday, March 13 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Fish Fry, American Legion, 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 14 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to noon
Warrior Workshop, Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 16 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
