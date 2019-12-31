hursday, Jan. 2 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Christmas Bird Count for Kids, Schramm Education Center, Gretna, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to noon
Cold Days, Warm Hearts and Family Fun, Mahoney State Park, 2 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Senior Lunch, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
