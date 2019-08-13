Thursday, Aug. 15 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16 – Senior Lunch, serving chicken enchiladas, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 17 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Greenwood Fun Day, downtown Greenwood and village park
Backstage Experience – Cheetah Conservation Tour, Wildlife Safari Park, 10 to 11 a.m.
VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 18 – Car and Tractor Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Museum
Ashland Ministerial Association Unity Sunday, Wiggenhorn Park, 4 to 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19 – Senior Lunch, serving BLT, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Senior Lunch, serving fried chicken, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Hall, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Lunch and Listen, 12 to 1 p.m., Saunders County Museum
Friday, Aug. 23 – Senior Lunch, serving chicken strip basket, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Stargazing, Mahoney State Park, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 24 – Ashland Art Walk, downtown Ashland, 5 to 9 p.m.
Blood drive, C and L Hardware,
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Flight Night, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 6 to 9 p.m.
