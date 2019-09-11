Thursday, Sept. 12 – Chamber Board Meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13 – Senior Lunch, serving Meatloaf burger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 – Aircraft Adventure Lecture Series, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ashland Farmers Market, 14th and Silver Street, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Moonshell Storytelling Festival, Mahoney State Park
Burger/Tenderloin night, American Legion, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16 – Sunset Yoga, Wiggenhorn Park, 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Monday. Sept. 16 – Senior Lunch, serving Ham topped burger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – GenSeekers, Saunders County Museum, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Senior Lunch, serving Chile burger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
AG Lady Jays basketball league players registration forms due for grades 3 to 8
VFW Auxiliary Meeting, VFW, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
SCHS board meeting, Saunders County Museum, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20 – Senior Lunch, serving hamburger with French fries and gravy), Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
