Thursday, Nov. 14 – Lincoln/Omaha Intercity Bus Study Public Open House, Ashland Public Library, presentations at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Chamber Board Meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15 – Senior Lunch, serving bacon cheeseburger, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, VFW hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17 – Author Expo, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18 – Senior Lunch, serving chicken enchilada casserole, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Christmas on the Prairie planning meeting, Saunders County Museum, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 – Night of One Acts, Ashland-Greenwood High School
Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Senior Lunch, serving Salisbury steak, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22 – Senior Lunch, serving turkey dinner, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25 – Senior Lunch, serving soup and sandwich, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Senior Lunch, serving pork loin, Ashland Public Library, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 29 – No Senior Lunch
