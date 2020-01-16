Thursday, Jan. 16 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Fry, Ashland VFW Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Indoor Air Show and Exhibit Opening: “Quest, Navigating the World,” Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19 – Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Birding By Ear, Schramm Education Center, Gretna, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, AGHS board room, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30 – Kids’ Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31 – Senior Lunch, Golden Apartments, 12 p.m.
